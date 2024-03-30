Despite making 19 NCAA Tournaments and nine Sweet 16 appearances, the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is still seeking its first Final Four in the NCAA era. If Cori Close and her team want to make program history, they'll have to take down the 2023 champions Saturday in Albany, New York The LSU Tigers, meanwhile, have secured their first consecutive Sweet 16 berths since 2013 and 2014.

The last time the Bruins made the Final Four, alumna Ann Meyers helped the Houston Angels to the inaugural championship for a new women's league called the Women's Professional Basketball League, or the WBL. This was after she helped UCLA to an AIAW title in 1978 and became the first woman to sign an NBA contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Yeah, it's been a minute.

However, Close has been able to make the Bruins a contender again. The Bruins overcame a halftime deficit over Creighton with with their defense, as well as 20+ points from Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts.

"I just knew I had to do whatever I had to do to help my team win," Rice said after the Round of 32 win over the Bluejays. "At this point in the season it's [lose] one game and you're out."

To survive and advance again, the Bruins must stop the double-double duo of Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.

The Bruins have reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four years, but have made the next round just twice in program history with the last coming in 2018. The Tigers, meanwhile, are the reigning national champions and looking to replicate last year's success after winning the title as a No. 3 seed in 2023.

The winner of Saturday's matchup will move on to face the winner of No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 5 seed Colorado on Sunday. Let's take a look at how you can watch the game before getting to a key storyline to follow in the game below.

How to watch (3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA

Date: Saturday, March 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

LSU vs. UCLA: Key Storyline

UCLA leads the nation with a 14.2 rebound margin over their opponents. The Bruins grab an average 43.6 rebounds per game while holding opponents to less than 30 rebounds.

The team with the second-best rebound margin this season is none other than Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers (13.1). Angel Reese is the top rebounder left in the NCAA Tournament and BYU's Lauren Gustin (15.3) narrowly edged Reese (15.2) in rebounds per game.

If the Bruins can start off with a solid defensive performance, including dominating the board battle, they give themselves the best chance to send LSU packing. However, the Tigers are also very skilled at drawing fouls. On average, LSU gets 27.14 free throw attempts per game.

After trailing Middle Tennessee by two at the half, LSU got tough. MTSU eventually got into foul trouble with three players fouling out before the final whistle. If Reese and the rest of the LSU Tigers can play aggressive and get to the line, they can stop the transition game UCLA thrives on.

Additionally, LSU can put on effective defensive pressure of their own. LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson credited her teammate Hailey Van Lith for sparking the six second-half steals.

"I told Hailey we have to cut the head off the snake, and she really took that challenge on because their point guard [Savannah Wheeler], she's little, but she's mighty, and she makes things happen for them, and she breaks down defenses," Johnson said.

Head coach Kim Mulkey agreed: "[Van Lith] worked her rear-end off in the second half defensively. As Flau'jae said, she set the tone for us to pick our energy up on the defensive end."

Speaking of defense, UCLA advanced over Creighton with only five points from one of their top scorers, Charisma Osborne. UCLA has to find a way to make Osborne a threat against LSU for a chance to reach its first Elite Eight in the NCAA Era.