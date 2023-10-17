NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal took over Reebok last week, and his first deal executed as president of basketball is officially with LSU star Angel Reese. The "Bayou Barbie" had already surpassed an NIL valuation of $1 million, but it seems her bank account will continue to grow.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese," O'Neal said. "Angel is shaking up the space, just like Reebok has done all along. I'm proud to welcome Angel into the Reebok family and can't wait to see how she will bring the brand's legacy to the next generation."

The company said Reese will be "positioned at the forefront of Reebok lifestyle, fashion and performance product stories" beginning this fall. The deal hardly came as a surprise, as earlier this year O'Neal said Reese is the greatest athlete in LSU history -- including himself.

Last season, Reese led the Tigers to the school's first NCAA basketball -- men's or women's -- national championship trophy. She was LSU's leading scorer and rebounder while registering a single-season NCAA record of 34 double-doubles.

"I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid," Reese said in a press release.

"It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it," she said.

As she enters what is listed as her junior season, the Tigers will be starting the 2023-24 campaign as the top team in the nation. LSU will tip off its season against No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas.