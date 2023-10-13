Miami guard Haley Cavinder, who previously announced in April that she and her twin sister Hanna were retiring from basketball, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Cavinder intends to play during the 2024-25 season once she picks a new school.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Cavinder will explore other schools but also isn't ruling out a return to Miami.

Cavinder averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and was named to the All-ACC Second Team. She helped guide the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

Both Haley and Hanna Cavinder procured a large following as a result of their TikTok videos. They announced that they planned to forgo their final seasons of eligibility after signing an NIL deal with WWE in 2021. The Cavinder twins ended up being two of the top-earning collegiate athletes when it came to NIL.

Haley is expected to spend the upcoming season training with her sister, Hanna, for WWE and some of their other business opportunities before returning to the court in 2024-25.

As of now, Hanna isn't going to be joining Haley in resuming her basketball career after averaging 3.8 points per game as a reserve for the Hurricanes. The two previously played together at Fresno State for three seasons before transferring to Miami.