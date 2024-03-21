The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is upon as the First Four continues on Thursday night. These play-in games that will determine the first-round opponents of teams such as South Carolina and Iowa, and they serve as a delectable appetizer to the feast we know and love as the first round.

Presbyterian kicked things off with their first tournament win in program history by downing Sacred Heart in the battle of No. 16 seeds. The win sends them into a matchup with undefeated South Carolina on Friday. The other winner on Wednesday was No. 12 Vanderbilt as they took down Columbia. The Lady Commodores are now set for a showdown with No. 5 Baylor.

The final two games of the First Four features another battle of No. 16 seeds when Holy Cross takes on Tennessee Martin for the right to face Iowa. And the other is a showdown between No. 11 seeds Auburn and Arizona. The winner of that game takes on No. 6 Syracuse.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.