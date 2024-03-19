The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is beginning Wednesday and Thursday with the First Four, as we get to see which teams will make the final cut for the first round's field of 64. While you wait for the action to begin, it's a perfect opportunity to fill out a bracket and guess which teams will dance the longest and which will go home empty-handed.

As announced during Sunday's selection show, South Carolina is the No.1 overall seed after a perfect 32-0 season. They'll have some tough tests to get through if they want to reach the national championship game again with Notre Dame, Oregon State, Indiana and Oklahoma all in their region. Iowa and Caitlin Clark are also a No. 1 seed, and they could have to beat familiar foes Kansas State and LSU if they hope to reach a second consecutive Final Four. Other No. 1 seeds are USC and Texas.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

