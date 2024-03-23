The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is upon us, and the first round has already provided significant excitement -- and busted brackets, if you picked Louisville over Middle Tennessee.

The first day of action saw a pair of historic comebacks. The Blue Raiders rallied from an 18-point deficit to get past the Cardinals in one of the early matchups. Then, Iowa State came back from 20 points down to beat Maryland thanks to Audi Crooks and her masterful 40-point performance.

Now, the attention turns to the other 16 games left in the first round, which includes No. 1 seed Iowa beginning its journey against No. 16 seed Holy Cross. Plus, No. 3 seed UConn is set to kick off its tournament run in hopes of securing another title. And another No. 1 seed, USC, also gets the party started.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.

As usual, we'll have a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice. And you absolutely want to make sure you join our Bracket Games where you can compete against the public or create a bracket group to battle your family, friends and/or co-workers.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the proven experts who are up nearly 400 units on their women's college basketball picks.

