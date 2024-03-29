South Carolina remained undefeated on Friday, but the Gamecocks had to work much harder than they did in the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament. After winning their opening games by a combined 99 points, the Gamecocks went down to the wire to outlast Indiana in the Sweet 16, 79-75.

With the win, South Carolina improved to 35-0 on the season and secured a place in the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive season. The Gamecocks will face Oregon State, who upset Notre Dame earlier in the day in the Albany 1 region. That game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

For most of the game on Friday, it seemed as though South Carolina was going to cruise to another easy win. They were up 10-2 within the first two minutes, and had a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime that advantage ballooned to 17 points, and another surge early in the third put them ahead by 22.

Most teams let go of the rope at that point when they're facing the national title favorites, but Indiana would not go away. The Hoosiers kept on fighting, and stuck to their game plan of firing away from downtown as soon as they got even a sliver of space. All told, the Hoosiers made 13 of their 33 attempts from behind the arc, which brought them right back into the game.

It turned out to be too little, too late, however, as South Carolina held on down the stretch. Star center Kamilla Cardoso led the way for the Gamecocks, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-12 from the field, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Raven Johnson added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists, and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute after Indiana made it a two-point game.