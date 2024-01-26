No. 1 South Carolina survived an intense battle against No. 9 LSU on Thursday, collecting a 76-70 comeback win to remain the nation's lone undefeated team. The Gamecocks started the game a bit shaky, falling behind by five to mark their largest halftime deficit of the season, but once again showed they are a tough second-half team en route to a 28th straight road victory.

It was a nail-biting finish as the game was tied 70-70 with 1:37 remaining. South Carolina's Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks the lead with 1:14 to go, then Raven Johnson converted a layup with 24 seconds left to seal the deal. Hall was huge for the Gamecocks down the stretch, as she also drained a 3-pointer with 2:54 remaining to bring her team's lead to 70-67.

The finish was largely defined by Angel Reese fouling out with 4:02 left in the game. LSU led 67-65 upon her exit, and the Gamecocks would outscore the Tigers 11-3 the rest of the way.