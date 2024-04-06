South Carolina advanced to the 2024 national championship game after a 78-59 victory over NC State on Friday. The Gamecocks are now just one win away from becoming the 10th team in women's college basketball history to complete a perfect season.

At 37-0, South Carolina will put its undefeated record on the line against either Iowa or UConn in the title game, which will take place Sunday in Cleveland.

While South Carolina is indeed undefeated, it has endured a few bumps along the road. Tennessee nearly upset the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament semifinals, but Kamilla Cardoso saved the day with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win it. Then, in the Sweet 16, Indiana mounted an incredible comeback against South Carolina before falling just short.

Still, Staley's squad finds a way to win time and time again. With just one more win needed to join the exclusive list of undefeated champions, let's take a look at the numbers that have defined the Gamecocks' unforgettable season.

1

One more win is all South Carolina needs to complete its perfect season.

South Carolina is the only Division I college basketball team still undefeated.

The Gamecocks are the first team in league history to enter the SEC Tournament undefeated multiple times.



2

South Carolina has reached the Final Four undefeated for two straight years.

3

Kamilla Cardoso kept South Carolina's undefeated season alive with a game-winning 3-pointer

4

With an Elite Eight win over Oregon State, South Carolina reached its fourth consecutive Final Four.

6

South Carolina scored 100+ points in six games this season, marking a program record.



8



The Gamecocks have won the SEC regular-season title eight times: 2015–2018, 2020–2021 and 2023. Only Tennessee has more with 18.

The number of SEC Tournaments won by South Carolina, all under Staley's leadership: 2015-18, 2020-21 and 2023. The Gamecocks only trail Tennessee's 17 SEC titles.

9

Only nine teams have ever finished as undefeated champions

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is the ninth women's Division I player to dunk in a game. The other eight are Brittney Griner (Baylor), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Michelle Snow (Tennessee), Fran Belibi (Stanford), Georgeann Wells (West Virginia), Charlotte Smith (North Carolina), Sancho Lyttle (Houston) and Sylvia Fowler (LSU).

19



Five Gamecocks scored in double figures at least 19 times this season. This team is deep and shares the offensive wealth. No player is averaging more than 15 points per game, yet seven players are averaging over eight points per contest.

23

To effectively seal its Final Four win, South Carolina outscored NC State 29-6 in the third quarter. That +23 scoring margin is the largest of any Final Four quarter in NCAA Women's Tournament history.

30

South Carolina's scoring margin this season has hovered around 30, the best in all of college basketball.



35

NC State mustered only six points against South Carolina in the third quarter of their Final Four matchup. That marked South Carolina's 35th quarter holding its opponent to single digits.

48

Te-Hina Paopao entered Friday's Final Four action with a 3-point percentage of 47.65%, the best mark in women's college basketball and more than a full percentage point higher than No. 2 Kailey Woolston of BYU.

50

The number of South Carolina's consecutive SEC wins. The previous record was Pat Summitt's 42-straight SEC victories from January 1992 through January 1996 at Tennessee.

99

South Carolina's scoring margin through the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including an 88-41 win over North Carolina

611