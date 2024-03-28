Stanford has been a juggernaut in women's college basketball in recent years, and it will be looking to impose its will once again in Friday's Sweet 16 matchup against NC State.

Despite being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament, Stanford received quite a test in the Round of 32 as the Cardinal needed overtime to top No. 7 seed Iowa State, 87-81. Junior forward Kiki Iriafen put together a monster performance, pouring in 41 points on 16-of-30 shooting while securing 16 rebounds in the win. Meanwhile, star teammate Cameron Brink had her fair share of struggles as she tallied just eight points and fouled out late in the contest.

On the other hand, NC State cruised to a 64-45 win against No. 14 seed Chattanooga in the first round, but received a much tougher challenge in the Round of 32 against No. 6 seed Tennessee. The Volunteers made a late charge in the second half, but the Wolfpack were able to hold them off. Junior guard Aziaha James paced NC State with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go along with seven assists. Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson made life difficult for NC State as she scored 33 points.

Stanford will be looking to advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in the past four seasons. Meanwhile, NC State will look to reach the Elite Eight for the second time in the past three campaigns.

How to watch (2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State

Date: Friday, March 29 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Stanford vs. NC State: Key storyline

Stanford possesses one of the more imposing frontcourts in the country with Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink. Iriafen and Brink are both capable of recording double-doubles at the drop of a hat. Mimi Collins, River Baldwin and Co. are certainly going to have their hands full on the interior attempting to defend the combination of Iriafen and Brink. Iriafen averages 19.2 points and 11.1 rebounds on the season, while Brink is averaging 17.5 points and 11.9 rebounds on the year. Both have the potential to take over a game at any point, so the Wolfpack are going to have to stay out of foul trouble in this contest.