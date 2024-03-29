The short-handed UConn Huskies faced a bit of a scare against Syracuse in the second round, but they prevailed to get back to the Sweet 16 for a record 30th consecutive season. There, they'll face a Duke Blue Devils team that went into Columbus, Ohio and stunned the No. 2-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes to reach this round for the first time since 2018.

Speaking of the 2018 Sweet 16, that was the last time these two programs met in the NCAA Tournament. On that occasion, UConn won by double digits en route to a trip to the national championship game. The Huskies will be expected to advance this time around as well, but the Blue Devils will have plenty of confidence after their upset win over the Buckeyes.

All the action is set for Saturday in Portland, Oregon, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

UConn vs. Duke: Key storyline

The big question for Saturday is whether Duke can succeed in grinding this game to a halt and turning it into a low-scoring, low-possession affair. Because, simply put, the Blue Devils do not have the firepower to keep up if this turns into a shootout.

UConn is tied for fourth in the country in offensive rating (112.9), sixth in team true shooting percentage (.583) and has one of the best offensive players in college basketball in Paige Bueckers. Duke, by comparison, is tied for 90th in offensive rating (98.4), tied for 61st in true shooting percentage (.528) and does not have Paige Bueckers.

Not keen on advanced stats? Then consider this: the 75 points Duke scored in its upset win over Ohio State were its most in a game since Jan. 26 and only the eighth time they've reached that mark all season. UConn, on the other hand, has done so in 24 of its 35 games.

If this is a high-scoring game, UConn wins. If it isn't, the Huskies may still win anyway thanks to their superior talent, but Duke will at least have a chance.