The No. 8 Connecticut Huskies bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 80-48 win over No. 20 Maryland. This game was the perfect poking the bear story, and Paige Bueckers was the main character.

After a slow offensive start for both teams, the Huskies took over and finished the second quarter with a 20-4 run in the last five minutes. Bueckers was a big reason for this, and it all started after she was accidentally poked in the eye by a Maryland player late in the first quarter.

This was only her third game after not playing for 584 days due to an ACL injury, but she seemed ready to make a statement. Bueckers was playing aggressively and went into the break with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. She was also getting it done on the other side of the floor with one steal and four blocks.

UConn continued that momentum in the third quarter with a 30-6 run to pull away from the Terps. Huskies forced 9 turnovers in the third and held the Terps to just 2-14 from the floor.

Maryland wasn't able to find an answer in the fourth, and UConn walked away with a solid victory. The Huskies had entered this season as the No. 2 team in the nation but dropped to No. 8 earlier this week after the 92-81 loss to a then-unranked NC State team. They looked sharper on Thursday.

As a team, the Huskies were moving the ball a lot better and applying defensive pressure. They held Maryland to 26 percent shooting from the field, while they shot 52 percent through the night.

UConn dominated the paint 46-18 and registered 29 points off of Maryland's 27 turnovers. Bueckers finished the day with 24 points, five rebounds, two blocks and six steals. Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold contributed with 12 points each, and Ashlynn Shade added 10 more.