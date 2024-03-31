No. 1 seed USC held on for a dramatic 74-70 win over Baylor in the Sweet 16 on Saturday thanks to 30 points from star freshman JuJu Watkins, who made a number of clutch free throws down the stretch. The Trojans are now on to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994 -- more than a decade before Watkins was born.

"I guess I tried to win the game," Watkins said after scoring the second-most points ever by a USC player in an NCAA Tournament game. "That's all I can do for my team. We deserve it, we work hard. Every minute counted and I just tried to do my best on offense and defense."

Save for a brief stretch in the second quarter when the Trojans took control and built a double-digit lead, the two teams spent the entire game within a few possessions of each other. That remained true in the fourth quarter, when neither team led by more than five points.

With just over four minutes to play, Baylor was up by three and on the verge of pulling off a tremendous upset. Watkins had other ideas, though, as she took over down the stretch. First, she found Clarice Akunwafo for a layup to tie the game, then converted a tough and-one in transition to put USC in front for good. Over the final 3:33, Watkins either scored or assisted on 11 of the Trojans final 12 points.

"[A trip to the Elite Eight] means everything," Watkins said. "This is the moment I dreamed of. I didn't think it would happen so fast, honestly, but I'm just glad that I'm able to be a part of this team. It's so special. It's a testament of what can happen if you follow your dreams. I'm just here as living proof of that."

USC will face the winner of UConn and Duke on Monday night in Portland.