South Carolina is just two games away from a perfect season, but that is easier said than done because only nine teams have ever become undefeated champions in women's college basketball history.

The Gamecocks were in a similar situation last year, as they were undefeated until falling to Iowa in the Final Four. On paper, the 2023-24 campaign was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Dawn Staley's team, but it's been as dominant as ever -- somewhat to Staley's surprise.

"We've exceeded expectations, internal and externally," Staley said Wednesday after winning her third consecutive Naismith Coach of the Year Award. "To be undefeated ... so unexpected. So, so very unexpected. There are plenty of times when I thought we should've won a national championship but we didn't. This is somewhat of a repayment."

The championship aspirations didn't work out last year despite the promising roster, but this Gamecocks team seems better equipped to go all the way than last year's because of its depth and improved offense. While nothing is guaranteed, considering the paths of other undefeated champions, it is hard to argue against the Gamecocks fitting the bill.

Three of the biggest trends from the nine undefeated champions are tough schedules, deep rosters with multiple scorers and NCAA Tournament experience. Check, check and check for South Carolina.

Here is the list of the nine undefeated champions and how South Carolina stacks up with those trends.

1985-86 Texas (34-0)

1994-95 UConn (35-0)

1997-98 Tennessee (39-0)

2001-02 UConn (39-0)

2008-09 UConn (39-0)

2009-10 UConn (39-0)

2011-12 Baylor (40-0)

2013-14 UConn (40-0)

2015-16 UConn (38-0)

Tough schedules make tough teams

Out of 360 teams, Dawn Staley's 2023-24 strength of schedule ranks No. 23. The Gamecocks' pre-tournament resume includes seven wins over ranked opponents, including Final Four team UConn -- a team South Carolina crushed 83-65 in February, when the Huskies were ranked 11th.

In the SEC Tournament championship game, South Carolina outlasted reigning national champion LSU -- ranked No. 8 at the time -- with a 79-72 victory. That was the Gamecocks' second win again Kim Mulkey's squad this year. While they did not go back-to-back, the Tigers were still one of the strongest teams in the country and would go on to reach the Elite Eight.

The 2009-10 UConn Huskies might have had the toughest schedule on the perfect champions list because they had to face 13 ranked opponents before the NCAA Tournament. They certainly had momentum as that was their second consecutive undefeated season.

The last non-UConn team to be an undefeated champion was the 2011-12 Baylor Bears, who were under Mulkey's leadership. They won nine games against ranked opponents before heading to the Big Dance and eventually became the first team to complete a 40-0 season. Some of the top opponents Baylor beat were UConn and Notre Dame, who each were ranked No. 2 when they played the Bears.

Deep rosters can be the edge

The Gamecocks lost all five starters from last season, including 2022 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. This is the reason some uncertainty lingered over how far South Carolina could make it this year. Kamilla Cardoso is the team's veteran leader, but she didn't exactly come into the season with the same star spotlight as Boston.

Cardoso leads the team with 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. Those aren't the flashiest numbers compared to the other stars this season, but that has nothing to do with her talent; it's because South Carolina as a team is talented enough for her to not have to take over every game. As Staley has stated a few times this season, she thinks her bench players could be starters on other teams.

The Gamecocks have seven players averaging over eight points per game. What's even more impressive is they have had 19 games in which five players reached double figures.

Here are South Carolina's top scorers:

Kamilla Cardoso -- 14.1 PPG



MiLaysia Fulwiley -- 11.9 PPG



Te-Hina Paopao -- 10.9 PPG



Bree Hall -- 9.5 PPG



Ashlyn Watkins -- 9.4 PPG



Chloe Kitts -- 9.3 PPG



Raven Johnson -- 8.1 PPG

The 1985-86 Texas Longhorns were the very first team to go a full season without a loss. They had four players average double figures in scoring, helping the team score 83.9 points per game at a time when women's college basketball didn't use the 3-point line. One of their top contributors came from the bench in Clarissa Davis, who appeared in all 34 games while starting only five. She shot 66% from the field while registering a team-best 262 rebounds and 23 blocks.

In a similar way, freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley has only started three games for South Carolina, but she is the team's second-leading scorer.

The 2001-02 Huskies were a different breed. All five starters eventually became first-round picks in the WNBA Draft. Those starters were all double-digit scorers, but none were over 15 points per game because of how team-oriented the offense was. Swin Cash averaged a team-high 14.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 5.49% from the field. The other starters on that star-studded roster were Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Asjha Jones and Tamika Williams-Jeter.

Battle-tested in NCAA Tournament

Dawn Staley is creating a powerhouse in Columbia. She took over the Gamecocks in 2008, and since then South Carolina has made the Final Four six times, including the last four.

South Carolina has only lost three games since 2021. The Gamecocks won the 2022 national title with a 36-2 record, and they were the overwhelming favorites once again the following season before their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa closed the curtains at 36-1.

This year's roster looks significantly different than the one from last season because those starters are gone, but senior Kamilla Cardoso, sophomore Raven Johnson and junior Bree Hall were the returners with the highest expectations, and they have stepped up beautifully.

An undefeated champion that proved similarly adaptive amid its stellar run is 2013 UConn, which overcame an earlier Final Four loss just like South Carolina hopes to do.

The 2011-12 campaign was supposed to be a rare rebuilding year for a Huskies program accustomed to consistent excellence. After all, the Huskies have 11 national titles, the most in NCAA women's basketball history, and were undefeated six of those seasons.

However, the Huskies made it to the 2012 Final Four before losing an overtime battle to Notre Dame. Even though they lost, their "rebuilding" roster exceeded expectations -- much like this year's Gamecocks.

UConn used that momentum and NCAA Tournament experience to win the national title in 2013. Eventually, UConn would go become undefeated champions in 2014 and won the 2015 title with only one loss on the season. And to put the cherry on top of Breanna Stewart's college career, the Huskies won their fourth consecutive title in 2016 with yet another undefeated season.