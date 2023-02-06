COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Womens South Carolina at Uconn
Getty Images

South Carolina came out on top against a tough UConn team on Sunday, which helped the Gamecocks stay remain No. 1 for the 33rd consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers made their first appearance ever at No. 2 after their 10 straight victory.

Indiana has been strong this season, with its only loss being a 78-83 result to Michigan State on Dec. 29. The Hoosiers registered a 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday, largely thanks to a solid defensive effort in the third quarter. They only gave up two points in the third period, which was the fewest allowed in any quarter since the quarter system began in 2015-16. 

"I'm going to relish this for a minute, knowing where the program was to where it is," Indiana head coach Teri Moren told the AP. "We've made a lot of history since we've been here in our nine seasons and it's one of the more historical things we've been able to accomplish. Give our players credit, I don't want to discount what a big achievement this is. We're more than humbled to be No. 2."

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers remain undefeated after close wins over Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M last week. LSU and South Carolina are the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the nation. There will only be one team remaining next week, as they will face each other on Sunday afternoon.

Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) is still unranked and not receiving votes, but the Huskies' 72-67 win over then-No. 2 Stanford on Sunday became their first win over a Top-5 ranked opponent since 2016. The Cardinal dropped four spots to No. 6.

Duke climbed seven spots to No. 9 after an upset against then-No. 9 Notre Dame on the road. The 57-52 result allowed the Blue Devils to be the sole top team in the ACC. Iowa State took the biggest drop this week, falling nine spots after losing to Kansas State and Baylor.

Middle Tennessee dropped off the rankings, while Colorado made it back in with the No. 25 spot.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina (28)23-07001
2Indiana22-16494
3LSU23-06433
4UConn21-36115
5Iowa19-45696
6Stanford22-35682
7Utah20-25437
8Maryland19-55098
9Duke20-344816
10Notre Dame18-44298
11Virginia Tech18-439413
12Michigan19-535918
13Ohio State20-433710
14North Carolina17-632811
15Villanova20-424519
16Oklahoma18-424120
17Arizona18-523322
18UCLA18-620114
19Florida State20-518723
20Texas18-618224
21Iowa State15-616812
22North Carolina State16-616415
23Gonzaga22-311817
24South Florida22-49825
25Colorado18-581NR

Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, USC 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland State 1