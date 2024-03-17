Today is final exam day, and it's time for bracketologists to turn in their papers.

In just a few hours, the Selection Committee will reveal the 68-team March Madness field, and we'll get the answers to a few important questions.

South Carolina and USC are locks as No. 1 seeds, but who will join them on the top line? Stanford has been there all season long but lost in its conference tournament, while Iowa and Texas won the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively.

Texas was one spot ahead of Iowa (No. 6 vs. No. 7) in the final top 16 reveal on Feb. 29, but Iowa's win over Ohio State on March 3 is the best win by either team since that point.

I'm going with Stanford and Iowa as the final No. 1 seeds, but no configuration would be a huge surprise.

Similar discussions are taking place at the end of the No. 2 line -- where I have UConn edging out Notre Dame and LSU -- and for the final hosting spots. I predict good news for Indiana, Colorado and Kansas State, while Oklahoma, Baylor and Gonzaga will have to hit the road.

The Pac-12 has had an incredible year in its final season as a full-fledged conference and projects to have six teams on the top six seed lines. But what will happen around the bubble?

Washington State, California, Arizona and Washington will all be hoping to hear their names called. Washington State has the strongest overall resume but finished the season 4-9 after a 14-5 start.

California is 0-10 vs. the NET top 25 but still has 10 wins vs the NET top 100. Arizona ended the season hot, but a 15-loss team has never received an at-large bid. Washington has three NET top 25 wins but the fewest NET top 100 wins (six) of the group.

The SEC also has its fingerprints all over the bubble. It looks like Auburn and Vanderbilt will get in, while Texas A&M and Mississippi State are the first two teams out. The committee's decision on what to do with the Aggies and Bulldogs is as close as it gets.

Buckle in for an exciting night and a wild next few weeks. We've come so far, and yet, this is only the beginning.

NET and SOS data is accurate as of Sunday morning. Double asterisks (**) represent teams who have won their conference tournaments.

No. 1 seeds

**South Carolina (SEC): 32-0, NET 1, SOS 23

**USC (Pac-12): 26-5, NET 10, SOS 3

Stanford (Pac-12): 28-5, NET 4, SOS 15

**Iowa (Big Ten): 29-4, NET 5, SOS 20

No. 2 seeds

**Texas (Big 12): 30-4, NET 3, SOS 41

UCLA (Pac-12): 25-6, NET 6, SOS 1

Ohio State (Big Ten): 25-5, NET 9, SOS 14

**UConn (Big East): 29-5, NET 2, SOS 31

No. 3 seeds

**Notre Dame (ACC): 26-6, NET 7, SOS 24

LSU (SEC): 28-5, NET 8, SOS 52

NC State (ACC): 27-6, NET 13, SOS 26

Oregon State (Pac-12): 24-7, NET 17, SOS 9

No. 4 seeds

Virginia Tech (ACC): 24-7, NET 19, SOS 25

Indiana (Big Ten): 24-5, NET 14, SOS 38

Colorado (Pac-12): 22-9, NET 16, SOS 6

Kansas State (Big 12): 25-7, NET 15, SOS 27

No. 5 seeds

Oklahoma (Big 12): 22-9, NET 28, SOS 19

Baylor (Big 12): 24-7, NET 18, SOS 44

Gonzaga (WCC): 30-3, NET 12, SOS 86

Syracuse (ACC): 23-7, NET 44, SOS 46

No. 6 seeds

Louisville (ACC): 24-9, NET 23, SOS 33

Utah (Pac-12): 22-10, NET 11, SOS 5

West Virginia (Big 12): 24-7, NET 21, SOS 65

Creighton (Big East): 25-5, NET 24, SOS 72

No. 7 seeds

Iowa State (Big 12): 20-11, NET 33, SOS 21

Duke (ACC): 20-11, NET 20, SOS 17

Ole Miss (SEC): 23-8, NET 36, SOS 62

North Carolina (ACC): 19-12, NET 37, SOS 16

No. 8 seeds

Florida State (ACC): 23-10, NET 43, SOS 43

Nebraska (Big Ten): 22-11, NET 25, SOS 29

**UNLV (MWC): 30-2, NET 26, SOS 213

Michigan State (Big Ten): 22-8, NET 22, SOS 60

No. 9 seeds

Kansas (Big 12): 19-12, NET 38, SOS 10

Alabama (SEC): 23-9, NET 32, SOS 6

**Princeton (Ivy): 25-4, NET 34, SOS 83

Tennessee (SEC): 19-12, NET 30, SOS 12

No. 10 seeds

Maryland (Big Ten): 19-13, NET 31, SOS 7

Michigan (Big Ten): 20-13, NET 48, SOS 30

Auburn (SEC): 20-11, NET 45, SOS 54

Vanderbilt (SEC): 22-9, NET 56, SOS 73

No. 11 seeds

Washington State (Pac-12): 18-14, NET 29, SOS 13

Marquette (Big East): 23-8, NET 40, SOS 76

**Richmond (Atlantic 10): 29-5, NET 53, SOS 97

Penn State (Big Ten): 19-12, NET 27, SOS 36

Miami (Fla.) (ACC): 19-12, NET 51, SOS 56

**Middle Tennessee (CUSA): 29-4, NET 39, SOS 208

No. 12 seeds

**Green Bay (Horizon): 27-6, NET 50, SOS 174

**Drake (MVC): 29-5, NET 65, SOS 123

**Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN): 29-4, NET 54, SOS 129

**South Dakota State (Summit): 27-5, NET 55, SOS 104

No. 13 seeds

**Fairfield (MAAC): 31-1, NET 89, SOS 349

**Eastern Washington (Big Sky): 29-5, NET 76, SOS 259

**Marshall (Sun Belt): 26-6, NET 73, SOS 271

**Chattanooga (SoCon): 28-4, NET 106, SOS 317

No. 14 seeds

**Cal Baptist (WAC): 28-3, NET 120, SOS 348

**Portland (WCC): 21-12, NET 104, SOS 90

**Kent State (MAC): 21-10, NET 113, SOS 146

**Rice (AAC): 19-14, NET 102, SOS 155

No. 15 seeds

**Jackson State (SWAC): 26-6, NET 100, SOS 100

**Maine (America East): 24-9, NET 112, SOS 256

**UC Irvine (Big West): 23-8, NET 123, SOS 335

**Norfolk State (MEAC): 27-5, NET 122, SOS 331

No. 16 seeds

**Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Southland): 23-8, NET 167, SOS 297

**Sacred Heart (NEC): 24-9, NET 221, SOS 343

**Drexel (CAA): 19-14, NET 165, SOS 253

**Holy Cross (Patriot): 20-12, NET 189, SOS 320

**UT Martin (OVC): 16-16, NET 218, SOS 288

**Presbyterian (Big South): 20-14, NET 299, SOS 257

Last Four In

Washington State (Pac-12): 18-14, NET 29, SOS 13

Marquette (Big East): 23-8, NET 40, SOS 76

Penn State (Big Ten): 19-12, NET 27, SOS 36

Miami (Fla.) (ACC): 19-12, NET 51, SOS 56

First Four Out

Texas A&M (SEC): 19-12, NET 41, SOS 48

Mississippi State (SEC): 21-11, NET 47, SOS 75

California (Pac-12): 18-14, NET 59, SOS 11

Arizona (Pac-12): 17-15, NET 35, SOS 2