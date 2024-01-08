gettyimages-1808671996-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

Only three undefeated teams remain in women's college basketball, and they are all in the top five of this week's AP Top 25 poll. South Carolina and UCLA continue to be the highest ranked teams in the country, while Baylor moved up to No. 4 after beating TCU and Houston. 

Iowa climbed to No. 3 after another dominant week from Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes had an upset scare against Michigan State last Tuesday, but Clark hit a stunning game-winner from the logo. Three days later, she recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Iowa's 103-69 win over Rutgers. That was her third triple-double of the season and the 14th of her career. 

In an interesting turn of events, UConn went down one spot despite having a terrific week. The Huskies made a statement with a 94-50 win against then-No. 21 Creighton on the road last Wednesday. They followed that blowout up with a 83-55 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Syracuse and TCU left the top 25, while UNLV and North Carolina returned. North Carolina reentered the poll at No. 20 after beating two ranked opponents, Syracuse and Notre Dame, in the past week. The Tar Heels' schedule doesn't get any easier as they will be playing No. 21 Florida State on the road Thursday.

UNLV is at No. 25 after Alyssa Brown lifted the Rebels to a 83-78 road win against Colorado State with a double-double of 14 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 14-08741
2UCLA14-08412
3Iowa15-17604
4Baylor14-07386
5Colorado13-17055
6NC State14-16713
7LSU15-16687
8Stanford14-16378
9USC12-15939
10Texas15-158910
11Virginia Tech12-254213
12Kansas State15-151311
13UConn12-348712
14Indiana13-142814
15Louisville13-236517
16Gonzaga14-231918
17Ohio State11-327020
18Notre Dame10-326516
19Utah11-426415
20North Carolina11-4218NR
21Florida State12-416222
22Creighton11-39921
23Marquette13-29619
24West Virginia12-17024
25UNLV12-168NR

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 38, Michigan St. 23, Oregon St. 15, Syracuse 15, TCU 11, Arizona 8, California 6, Princeton 4, Nebraska 3, Davidson 3, Maryland 2, Fairfield 2, Miami 1, Texas A&M 1, Washington 1.