Only three undefeated teams remain in women's college basketball, and they are all in the top five of this week's AP Top 25 poll. South Carolina and UCLA continue to be the highest ranked teams in the country, while Baylor moved up to No. 4 after beating TCU and Houston.

Iowa climbed to No. 3 after another dominant week from Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes had an upset scare against Michigan State last Tuesday, but Clark hit a stunning game-winner from the logo. Three days later, she recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Iowa's 103-69 win over Rutgers. That was her third triple-double of the season and the 14th of her career.

In an interesting turn of events, UConn went down one spot despite having a terrific week. The Huskies made a statement with a 94-50 win against then-No. 21 Creighton on the road last Wednesday. They followed that blowout up with a 83-55 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Syracuse and TCU left the top 25, while UNLV and North Carolina returned. North Carolina reentered the poll at No. 20 after beating two ranked opponents, Syracuse and Notre Dame, in the past week. The Tar Heels' schedule doesn't get any easier as they will be playing No. 21 Florida State on the road Thursday.

UNLV is at No. 25 after Alyssa Brown lifted the Rebels to a 83-78 road win against Colorado State with a double-double of 14 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 14-0 874 1 2 UCLA 14-0 841 2 3 Iowa 15-1 760 4 4 Baylor 14-0 738 6 5 Colorado 13-1 705 5 6 NC State 14-1 671 3 7 LSU 15-1 668 7 8 Stanford 14-1 637 8 9 USC 12-1 593 9 10 Texas 15-1 589 10 11 Virginia Tech 12-2 542 13 12 Kansas State 15-1 513 11 13 UConn 12-3 487 12 14 Indiana 13-1 428 14 15 Louisville 13-2 365 17 16 Gonzaga 14-2 319 18 17 Ohio State 11-3 270 20 18 Notre Dame 10-3 265 16 19 Utah 11-4 264 15 20 North Carolina 11-4 218 NR 21 Florida State 12-4 162 22 22 Creighton 11-3 99 21 23 Marquette 13-2 96 19 24 West Virginia 12-1 70 24 25 UNLV 12-1 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 38, Michigan St. 23, Oregon St. 15, Syracuse 15, TCU 11, Arizona 8, California 6, Princeton 4, Nebraska 3, Davidson 3, Maryland 2, Fairfield 2, Miami 1, Texas A&M 1, Washington 1.