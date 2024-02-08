January brought several unpredictable results in women's college basketball, and February is keeping the trend going. South Carolina remains atop CBS Sports' power rankings, but virtually every other spot featured movement. Iowa took the No. 2 position after Stanford suffered a loss to USC thanks to a brilliant 51-point performance from freshman JuJu Watkins.

Texas probably had the best week, as the Longhorns made a big jump from No. 15 to No. 7 after wins over Baylor and Kansas State. The Longhorns have the third-best scoring margin in the nation -- behind South Carolina and LSU -- as they hold opponents to just 57.5 points per game while averaging 83.8 points per contest. Texas is doing this even after star point guard Rori Harmon suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is having an inconsistent week. The Tar Heels are undoubtedly talented, but are currently on a three-game losing streak. Their loss to NC State came by only four points and they fell to Virginia Tech in overtime, so we are giving the Tar Heels one more week to bounce back.

UConn is still No. 8 in our rankings, and the Huskies have an opportunity to make a statement when they take on South Carolina in Columbia this weekend.

Despite UConn's recent loss to Notre Dame, Paige Bueckers and the Huskies are looking much better than they did earlier in the season. Things will be interesting Sunday with South Carolina having to compete without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who will be playing for the Brazilian national team in the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Hawkeyes Last week: 3 3 Wolfpack Last week: 4 4 Buckeyes Last week: 5 5 Buffaloes Last week: 6 6 Cardinal Last week: 2 7 Longhorns Last week: 15 8 Huskies Last week: 8 9 Trojans Last week: 11 10 Wildcats Last week: 7 11 Bruins Last week: 9 12 Fighting Irish Last week: 14 13 Hoosiers Last week: 10 14 Utes Last week: 12 15 Lady Tigers Last week: 13 16 Hokies Last week: 16 17 Bluejays Last week: 20 18 Bulldogs Last week: 19 19 Cardinals Last week: 17 20 Beavers Last week: 21 21 Mountaineers Last week: 24 22 Orange Last week: 23 23 Bears Last week: 22 24 Tar Heels Last week: 18 25 Tigers Last week: 25

First five out: UNLV, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida State, Michigan State