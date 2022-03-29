This is women's basketball's time. For the first time it can use the words "March Madness" to describe its tournament. For the first time, the tournament started with 68 teams, just like the men's tournament.

Here at CBS Sports, we are ready for all of the action and madness that March brings. Below are our women's college basketball experts' brackets, as well as picks for the Final Four.

National semifinals

South Carolina over Louisville

Stanford over UConn

National Champion

South Carolina over Stanford

Chalk rules as three No. 1 seeds and a superpower UConn (a No. 2 seed) advance to the Final Four. South Carolina is attempting to go wire-to-wire as No. 1 this season. UConn is advancing to its 14th straight Final Four. Louisville beat 10 ranked teams this season. Tara VanDerveer has the defending champion Cardinal in the Final Four for the fifth time in the last 10 years. It will be a delight to watch UConn's Paige Bueckers go back home to Minnesota. Hailey Van Lith helps power Louisville.

But c'mon, who are we kidding? Chalk really does rule.

South Carolina and Stanford have won their eight combined tournament games by 194 points (that's a 24.5-point winning margin). Of course the Gamecocks and Cardinal are going to meet for the national championship (their second meeting this season). South Carolina will emerge as champion after getting out of its mini-slump(!) in the SEC Tournament. Dawn Staley has her team playing at a high level again. There have been 13 games this season with at least 40 points in the paint. Aliyah Boston just had a streak snapped of 27 straight double-doubles. The Cardinal will be hungry for revenge to defend their 2021 title but destiny awaits the Gamecocks.

National semifinals

South Carolina over Louisville

Stanford over UConn

National Champion

South Carolina

