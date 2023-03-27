The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is in full swing In the Seattle 4 Regional, and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes are off to the Elite Eight after knocking out the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes. Stop me if you've heard this before -- Caitlyn Clark was excellent in leading Iowa to another win. Clark, who got into some foul trouble early, finished with 31 points and seven assists, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, flashing her playmaking ability along with her range, hitting a pair of 3s from the March Madness logo.

The Hawkeyes will take on the winner of the No. 5 seed Louisville matchup in the Seattle 4 Regional final after the Cardinals knocked out the No. 8 seed Ole Miss 72-62. Hailey Van Lith delivered her seventh 20-plus point NCAA Tournament game of the past two seasons -- she's played in eight -- and Mykasa Robinson helped close the deal with a couple of clutch layups in the closing minutes to help seal the win.

In Seattle 3, the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies are appearing in their first Sweet Sixteen since 1999. Their next challenge will be the No. 4 seed Tennesse Lady Volunteers, who cruised past the No. 12 Toledo Rockets in the second round.

No. 3 seed Ohio State edged No. 6 seed North Carolina in a 71-69 result. The Buckeyes will now have to face Geno Auriemma's resilient No. 2 seed UConn Huskies. This will be UConn's 29th consecutive Sweet 16 after topping No. 7 seed Baylor and the Huskies have been to the last 11 Final Fours.

All of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on fuboTV (try for free).

Seattle Regionals

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 26

9 p.m. (2) Iowa 97, (5) Louisville 83 -- Seattle Regional 4 Greenville, S.C. ESPN

Monday, March 27

9 p.m. (3) Ohio State vs. (1) Virginia Tech -- Greenville Regional 3 Greenville, S.C. ESPN

Sweet 16



Friday, March 24

7:30 p.m. (2) Iowa 87, (6) Colorado 77 -- Seattle Regional 4 Seattle, Wash. ESPN 10 p.m. (5) Louisville 72, (8) Ole Miss 62 -- Seattle Regional 4 Seattle, Wash ESPN

Saturday, March 25

4 p.m. (3) Ohio State 73, (2) UConn 61 -- Seattle Regional 3 Seattle, Wash. ABC 6:30 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech 73, (4) Tennessee 64 -- Seattle Regional 3 Seattle, Wash. ESPN2

Second Round

Sunday, March 19

3 p.m. (1) Iowa 74, (10) Georgia 66 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ABC 5 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech 72, (9) South Dakota State 60 -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (8) Ole Miss 55, (1) Stanford 49 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPN

Monday, March 20

4 p.m. (3) Ohio State 71, (6) North Carolina 69 -- Seattle Regional 3 Columbus, Ohio ESPN 6 p.m. (4) Tennessee 94, (12) Toledo 47 -- Seattle Regional 3 Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 -- Seattle Regional 4 Austin, Texas ESPN 9 p.m. (2) UConn 77, (7) Baylor 58 -- Seattle Regional 3 Storrs, Conn. ESPN 10 p.m. (6) Colorado 63, (3) Duke 51 -- Seattle Regional 4 Durham, N.C. ESPNU

First Round



Friday, March 17

1:30 p.m (10) Georgia 66, (7) Florida State 54 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN2 4 p.m. (2) Iowa 95, (15) SE Louisiana 43 -- Seattle Regional 4 Iowa City, Ia. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (1) Virginia Tech 58, (16) Chattanooga 33 -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNU 7:30 p.m. (1) Stanford 92, (16) Sacred Heart 49 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPN2 8 p.m. (9) South Dakota State 62, (8) USC 57 (OT) -- Seattle Regional 3 Blacksburg, Va. ESPNEWS 10 p.m. (8) Ole Miss 71, (9) Gonzaga 48 -- Seattle Regional 4 Stanford, Calif. ESPNU

Saturday, March 18