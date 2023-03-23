Only 16 teams are still dancing in what has been an exciting NCAA women's basketball tournament thus far.
In the Seattle 4 Regional, No. 8 seed Ole Miss upset No. 1 seed Stanford to advance to the second weekend of the Tournament. The Cardinal failed to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007. Ole Miss will be taking on the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals, a team that dominated against N. 4 seed Texas in a 73-51 victory. Hailey Van Lith continued her excellent NCAA Tournament career with 21 points in the win.
The No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes survived an overtime battle against Duke in Seattle 4 and will be appearing in their first Sweet 16 in 20 years. They will be facing the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes, and Caitlyn Clark who has been her dominant-self, averaging 24 points and 12 assists per game over the first and second rounds.
In Seattle 3, the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies are appearing in their first Sweet Sixteen since 1999. Their next challenge will be the No. 4 seed Tennesse Lady Volunteers, who cruised past the No. 12 Toledo Rockets in the second round.
No. 3 seed Ohio State edged No. 6 seed North Carolina in a 71-69 result. The Buckeyes will now have to face Geno Auriemma's resilient No. 2 seed UConn Huskies. This will be UConn's 29th consecutive Sweet 16 after topping No. 7 s and the Huskies have been to the last 11 Final Fours.
Seattle Regionals
Sweet 16
Friday, March 24
7:30 p.m.
(6) Colorado vs. (2) Iowa -- Seattlee Regional 4
Seattle, Wash.
ESPN
10 p.m.
(8) Ole Miss vs. (5) Louisville -- Seattle Regional 4
Seattle, Wash
ESPN
Saturday, March 25
4 p.m.
(3) Ohio State vs. (2) UConn -- Seattle Regional 3
Seattle, Wash.
ABC
6:30 p.m.
(4) Tennessee vs. (1) Virginia Tech -- Seattle Regional 3
Seattle, Wash.
ESPN2
Second Round
Sunday, March 19
3 p.m.
(1) Iowa 74, (10) Georgia 66 -- Seattle Regional 4
Iowa City, Ia.
ABC
5 p.m.
(1) Virginia Tech 72, (9) South Dakota State 60 -- Seattle Regional 3
Blacksburg, Va.
ESPN2
9:30 p.m.
(8) Ole Miss 55, (1) Stanford 49 -- Seattle Regional 4
Stanford, Calif.
ESPN
Monday, March 20
4 p.m.
(3) Ohio State 71, (6) North Carolina 69 -- Seattle Regional 3
Columbus, Ohio
ESPN
6 p.m.
(4) Tennessee 94, (12) Toledo 47 -- Seattle Regional 3
Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN2
7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 -- Seattle Regional 4
Austin, Texas
ESPN
9 p.m.
(2) UConn 77, (7) Baylor 58 -- Seattle Regional 3
Storrs, Conn.
ESPN
10 p.m.
(6) Colorado 63, (3) Duke 51 -- Seattle Regional 4
Durham, N.C.
ESPNU
First Round
Friday, March 17
1:30 p.m
|(10) Georgia 66, (7) Florida State 54 -- Seattle Regional 4
Iowa City, Ia.
ESPN2
4 p.m.
(2) Iowa 95, (15) SE Louisiana 43 -- Seattle Regional 4
Iowa City, Ia.
ESPN
5:30 p.m.
(1) Virginia Tech 58, (16) Chattanooga 33 -- Seattle Regional 3
Blacksburg, Va.
ESPNU
7:30 p.m.
(1) Stanford 92, (16) Sacred Heart 49 -- Seattle Regional 4
Stanford, Calif.
ESPN2
8 p.m.
(9) South Dakota State 62, (8) USC 57 (OT) -- Seattle Regional 3
Blacksburg, Va.
ESPNEWS
10 p.m.
(8) Ole Miss 71, (9) Gonzaga 48 -- Seattle Regional 4
Stanford, Calif.
ESPNU
Saturday, March 18
1 p.m.
(4) Tennessee 95, (13) Saint Louis 50 -- Seattle Regional 3
Knoxville, Tenn.
ABC
1:30 p.m.
(3) Ohio State 80, (14) James Madison 66 -- Seattle Regional 3
Columbus, Ohio
ESPN2
3 p.m.
(2) UConn 95, (15) Vermont 52 -- Seattle Regional 3
Storrs, Conn.
ABC
3:30 p.m.
(12) Toledo 80, (5) Iowa State 73 -- Seattle Regional 3
Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN2
4 p.m.
(6) North Carolina 61, (11) St. John's 59 -- Seattle Regional 3
Columbus, Ohio
ESPN
5:30 p.m.
(7) Baylor 78, (10) Alabama 74 -- Seattle Regional 3
Storrs, Conn.
ESPN2
7 p.m.
(6) Colorado 82, (11) Middle Tennessee 60 -- Seattle Regional 4
Durham, N.C.
ESPNEWS
7:30 p.m.
(5) Louisville 83, (12) Drake 81 -- Seattle Regional 4
Austin, Texas
ESPN2
9:30 p.m.
(3) Duke 89, (14) Iona 49 -- Seattle Regional 4
Durham, N.C.
ESPN2
10 p.m.
(4) Texas 79, (13) East Carolina 40 -- Seattle Regional 4
Austin, Texas
ESPN