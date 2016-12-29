NFL Week 17 picks: Redskins thumping Giants, Packers smashing Lions are locks

There isn't a harder week to predict in the NFL than Week 17. So few games matter, and leaping inside the head to determine the motivation of other human beings is an impossible exercise.

But we do know a few motivations, so let's close out the year strong. And bring on 2017.

Washington Redskins (minus-7.5) vs. New York Giants: Home game for Washington in a must-win scenario. Win and the Redskins are probably in the playoffs (as long as the Packers-Lions game doesn't end in a tie). Lose and they're probably out. The Giants have nothing to play for, already locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Ben McAdoo could/should/would rest his starters, affording his division rival an opportunity to leap into the playoffs with an easy victory. Washington should win by double digits without an issue.

Green Bay Packers (minus-3.5) at Detroit Lions: Big road favorite here in a division game that's for the NFC North championship and, if the Redskins win, the final spot in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers is playing at an MVP level and he is going to torch anyone in his path.

Atlanta Falcons (minus-6.5) vs. New Orleans Saints: Crazy high number for a divisional game as well, but the motivation here for Atlanta is massive. Beat the Saints and they claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which means a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks (minus-9.5) at San Francisco 49ers: Another massive road favorite in a division game, but Seattle will be playing at the same time as Atlanta to ensure maximum competitiveness. They can still potentially clinch the No. 2 seed with an Atlanta win and a win of their own, meaning they won't pull anyone in this matchup against a bad San Francisco team.

Cleveland Browns (plus-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin hinted he might rest his starters for the Week 17 game. The Browns won for the first time against San Diego, but they're not going to treat it like their Super Bowl. The Browns getting nearly a touchdown against backups for the Steelers in a meaningless game (Pittsburgh is locked into the No. 3 seed) is a nice opportunity for them to steal a second win.