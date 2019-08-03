2019 BIG3 basketball scores, schedule: How to watch Week 7 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports Network

After a week that featured a bye week for several teams, the BIG3 is back with a full slate of games -- across two different cities -- this weekend.

On Saturday, Ghost Ballers took the first game of the day, 50-38, over Tri-State to get their record back up to .500 at 3-3 behind 14 points from Mike White. The main event of the day saw Corey Maggette lead Power to a 50-41 win over Enemies that pushed their record to a league-best 5-1. Lastly, Bivouac picked up a victory over Killer 3's thanks to a big night from Will Bynum, who finished with 33 points and eight rebounds.

On Sunday, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs will look to get their first win of the season against Jason Terry and Trilogy, while Andre Emmett and 3's Company and Greg Oden and the Aliens will also go head-to-head. Lastly, MVP-favorite Joe Johnson and the top-seeded Triplets will do battle against Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, and the 3 Headed Monsters.

The race for the playoffs is heating up, so the games are becoming increasingly important. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Week 7 in the BIG 3.

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games:

Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38

Power 50, Enemies 41

Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games:

3's Company vs. Aliens

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Viewing information:

4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee