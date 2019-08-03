2019 BIG3 basketball scores, schedule: How to watch Week 7 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports Network
There will be no shortage of BIG 3 action this weekend
After a week that featured a bye week for several teams, the BIG3 is back with a full slate of games -- across two different cities -- this weekend.
On Saturday, Ghost Ballers took the first game of the day, 50-38, over Tri-State to get their record back up to .500 at 3-3 behind 14 points from Mike White. The main event of the day saw Corey Maggette lead Power to a 50-41 win over Enemies that pushed their record to a league-best 5-1. Lastly, Bivouac picked up a victory over Killer 3's thanks to a big night from Will Bynum, who finished with 33 points and eight rebounds.
On Sunday, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs will look to get their first win of the season against Jason Terry and Trilogy, while Andre Emmett and 3's Company and Greg Oden and the Aliens will also go head-to-head. Lastly, MVP-favorite Joe Johnson and the top-seeded Triplets will do battle against Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, and the 3 Headed Monsters.
The race for the playoffs is heating up, so the games are becoming increasingly important. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Week 7 in the BIG 3.
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games:
- Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
- Power 50, Enemies 41
- Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games:
- 3's Company vs. Aliens
- Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Viewing information:
4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee
-
2019 BIG3 rosters, schedule, TV info
Here's how to watch every game in the BIG3's third season
-
How to watch: BIG3 Week 6
The BIG3 season heads into its sixth week of action
-
BIG3 Week 5 Power Rankings: Power on top
The defending champs came away with a win in the biggest game of the season thus far
-
BIG3 Week 5 takeaways
Week 5 of the 2019 BIG3 season is officially in the books
-
BIG3 Week 5 recap and results
The BIG3 season wrapped up its fifth week of action
-
BIG3 Power Rankings: Triplets on top
Corey Maggette also returned for Power to get them back on the winning track