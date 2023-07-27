The 2023 BIG3 season continues to march on. Five weeks of action are now in the books, which means that only three weeks remain until the playoffs take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 19. One team has already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the title hopes for the other 11 teams remain alive. Here's a look at the latest edition of this season's power rankings.

1. Triplets (4-1)

Triplets sit atop the power rankings for the second straight week. Their only loss on the season came in a late collapse against Bivouac in Week 1 -- a game they probably should have won. They boast arguably the best duo in the league in Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo, and continue to look like a potential championship favorite.

2. Power (4-1)

One of only two teams with four wins through five weeks, Power looks like the real deal this year. They have established a nice mix of inside-outside production with Royce White putting up points in the paint and Glen Rice Jr., T.J. Cline and longtime NBA veteran Cuttino Mobley doing damage from the perimeter. They're a tough matchup for any team, and that will continue to be the case as the season wears on. They look like a lock for the playoffs at this point.

3. Ball Hogs (3-2)

In the case of the Ball Hogs, the team's record might not be accurately indicative of how good to team is. They're 3-2, but their two losses were by a combined total of five points, and they were right in both games until the very end. So, if the ball had bounced differently a couple of times they could conceivably be 4-1, or even 5-0, right now. They have scored more points than any other squad so far (251), and they're ability to put up points should keep them in the mix moving forward.

4. Trilogy (3-2)

Trilogy started the season somewhat slowly, but they've won two straight games and now sit at 3-2. As the two-time defending champions, Trilogy knows what it takes to not only make the playoffs but to be the last team standing, and that experience could prove to be extremely important down the stretch of the season.

5. Killers 3's (3-2)

Killer 3's have been getting it done with defense so far this season, as they've allowed the fewest amount of points (207) through five weeks. They've scored 237 points so far, and the 30-point difference between points scored and points allowed is the largest in the league. They're currently one of five teams with a 3-2 record, but they could differentiate themselves down the stretch if they continue to get after it defensively.

6. Ghost Ballers (3-2)

Ghost Ballers are 3-2, but their two losses came against two very respectable squads in Ball Hogs and Power. Nonetheless, you have to beat the top teams if you want to win a championship, so Ghost Ballers will need to step it up in order to give themselves a chance.

7. Enemies (3-2)

Enemies are currently riding a two-game win streak, but it's been tough to get a beat on them this season. They alternated wins and losses through the first four weeks, and they've scored only 10 more points than they've allowed at this point, which is pretty pedestrian. They have a chance to make the playoffs, but they'll have to find some consistency in order to do so.

8. Tri-State (2-3)

The wheels are starting to fall off for Tri-State. After a strong start to the season, Tri-State has hit a slump with three consecutive losses. They now sit at 2-3 after their 2-0 start, and it's fair to wonder if they'll be able to get back on track. Jason Richardson is currently the league's sixth-leading scorer on the season, and Tri-State will need him to continue to put up points if they hope to remain in the playoff picture.

9. 3's Company (2-3)

3's Company is still in the mix of the playoff picture, thanks largely to the play of former NBA lottery pick Michael Beasley. Through five weeks of action, Beasley is leading the league in points, rebounds and blocks. His play has been extremely productive, and you can't yet write 3's Company off as a result.

10. Bivouac (2-3)

Bivouac has pulled out two wins through five weeks, but the numbers don't paint a pretty picture. They have allowed the second-most points (243) and scored the second-fewest (206) at this point in the season. That's not a recipe for success. They've struggled at times on both ends of the floor, and those struggles are likely to catch up with them.

11. 3 Headed Monsters (1-4)

Not too much has gone right for 3 Headed Monsters so far this season. They have just one win compared to four losses, and they have allowed the third-most points in the league (through five weeks). They're not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but it's tough to imagine them making it at this point.

12. Aliens (0-5)

Aliens remain as the only winless team in the league, and they're now mathematically eliminated from this year's playoffs. They've scored fewer points (197) and allowed more total points (253) than any other team this season. Not too much more needs to be said.