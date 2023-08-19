The BIG3's regular season ended on Sunday, Aug. 13, and the playoffs are set to begin on Saturday. Trilogy, the Enemies, the Triplets, and the Ghost Ballers punched their tickets to this weekend's two-game slate. Trilogy (6-2) is looking to make a third consecutive championship appearance with a win over the Enemies (5-3). The Triplets (6-2) will face off against the Ghost Ballers (5-3) in the other semifinal matchup. You can stream Saturday's action live on Paramount+.

The two-game slate will begin at 1 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Trilogy and the Enemies will get things started in the first pairing before the Triplets and Ghost Ballers tip-off at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, August 19

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you must see BIG3 basketball projections from CBS Sports analyst Ameer Tyree. Tyree has covered NBA basketball and the BIG3 full-time since 2021 and has plenty of insight on what bettors should put their money on this Saturday.

Tyree is backing Trilogy to top the Enemies in the first pairing of the weekend. Last year's champs are a perfect 6-0 in the postseason and have thrived without Isaiah Briscoe as of late. Ryan Clark, also known as "Hezi God," has been a sparkplug in Briscoe's stead and racked up a team-high 23 points in Trilogy's final regular season game. He's helped power his team to two straight double-digit victories. The Enemies, on the other hand, have never made the BIG3 playoffs until this season.

Tyree is also backing the Triplets against the Ghost Ballers. Joe Johnson will man the offense for the top seed and is still one of the BIG3's premier scorers. He ranks fourth in points per game (19.0) and second in rebounds per game (8.8) this season. Only Trilogy's Ryan Carter has scored more points since Week 3. The Ghost Ballers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and still haven't secured a postseason win. The battle-tested Triplets have a clear edge here. Stream the BIG3 games on Saturday here.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, Aug. 19



Trilogy vs. Enemies

Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Ryan Carter

David Hawkins

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Triplets Roster:

Lisa Leslie (Coach)

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Jannero Pargo (Co-Captain)

Jeremy Pargo (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Damien Wilkins

Ghost Ballers Roster: