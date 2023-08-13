Following the elimination of two more teams, there are just eight squads remaining heading into the final week of the 2023 BIG3 regular season. Three teams are tied for first place with 5-2 records atop the 2023 BIG3 standings with the playoffs looming, including Killer 3's, Triplets and Trilogy. Killer 3's will face Ghost Ballers (4-3) in the first game on Sunday, while two-time defending champion Trilogy will square off against Ball Hogs (4-3) in the fourth game. You can stream Sunday's action live on Paramount+.

The four-game slate will begin at noon ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Another anticipated matchup will see Triplets face Power (4-3) in the second game of the day.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: Noon ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, August 13

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Rowland is backing Triplets (5-2) to prevail over Power (4-3). Triplets has only lost one game since its season-opening setback against Bivouac, cruising to a 50-34 win over Ball Hogs last week. They raced out to a 26-13 halftime lead and coasted to the finish line, setting themselves up for success again on Sunday.

Joe Johnson, who won back-to-back league MVPs in 2020 and 2021, scored a game-high 20 points last week. The seven-time NBA All-Star added nine rebounds and four assists in another all-around performance. He ranks second in the BIG3 in points (134) and rebounds (60), giving Triplets too much experience for Power to handle on Sunday.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, Aug. 13



Killer 3's vs. Ghost Ballers

Power vs. Triplets

Tri-State vs. Enemies

Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins



Triplets Roster: