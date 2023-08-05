The first two teams have been eliminated from title contention following the sixth week of the 2023 BIG3 season. With just 10 teams remaining, there are five games on Saturday's slate. However, it has more enticing matchups than ever, with seven teams tied for first place in the standings. Three of this week's matchups feature teams tied for first place squaring off, including Power vs. Killer 3's. You can stream Saturday's action live on Paramount+.

The five-game slate will begin at 1 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Another anticipated matchup will see reigning champion Trilogy face Ghost Ballers in the second game of the day. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, August 5

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Rowland is backing Tri-State (2-4) to prevail over Bivouac (2-4). Bivouac got off to a 2-1 start this season, but its three-game losing streak began with a 50-24 loss to Killer 3's in Week 4. Things did not improve last week, as Bivouac was held to 18 first-half points in its loss to Ball Hogs.

Tri-State is coming off a narrow loss to Aliens, but it has already picked up wins over Power and Killer 3's this season. Jason Richardson is among the top scorers in the league, while Bivouac does not have a single top-10 scorer. Richardson is also among the top 10 in assists and steals, giving Tri-State too much firepower for Bivouac to contend with on Saturday.

"Bivouac is in free fall right now, and it projects to continue. Bivouac has lost three straight games and, while Tri-State also is not playing well right now, the underlying numbers are stronger," Rowland told SportsLine. "Tri-State has a -5 point differential for the season, while Bivouac is far under water at -44." Stream the BIG3 games on Saturday here.

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, Aug. 5



Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

Power vs. Killer 3's

3's Company vs. Enemies

Bivouac vs. Tri-State

3-Headed Monsters Roster:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company Roster:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Julian Wright

Aliens Roster:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac Roster:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

John Jordan

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins



Triplets Roster: