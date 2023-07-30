The 2023 BIG3 season is down to its final three regular-season weeks, with the 3-on-3 league heading to Boston on Sunday. The Week 6 BIG3 schedule is highlighted by the Triplets, who top the standings at 4-1, taking on the Killer 3's (3-2), who have the league's stingiest defense. Another key game will see the Power (4-1) facing the Enemies (3-2) in a matchup of top-four teams in the BIG3 standings. You can stream Sunday's action live on Paramount+.

The six-game slate will begin at 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Another anticipated matchup will see the league's leading scorer in Michael Beasley attempt to lead 3's Company (2-3) to back-to-back wins as they match up with reigning champion Trilogy (3-2). You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, July 30

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Rowland is backing Tri-State (2-3) to prevail over Aliens (0-5). The league's only winless team, the Aliens have simply been non-competitive this season. Four of their five losses have come by double-digits, including the last three. The team hasn't been able to replace Deshawn Stephens, who led the team in points and rebounds last season and guided the Aliens to the BIG3 semifinals.

Stephens, ironically, now plays for Tri-State and could share any knowledge of his old team with his new squad. Tri-State is one of the most balanced teams in the league, as one of three teams with four players with at least 35 points. Aliens have just two such players and will be overwhelmed by what Tri-State throws at them.

"I hate to do it, but we're going against Aliens again after success in fading them the last two weeks," Rowland told SportsLine. "Aliens are in the league's basement and the only team without a win this season. Last week was a double-digit loss to Triplets, and Aliens has the worst scoring differential (-56), total points (197), and points allowed (253) in the BIG3." Stream the BIG3 games on Sunday here.

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, July 30



Trilogy vs. 3's Company

Triplets vs. Killer 3's

Power vs. Enemies

3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers

Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac

Aliens vs. Tri-State

3-Headed Monsters Roster:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company Roster:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Julian Wright

Aliens Roster:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac Roster:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

John Jordan

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins



Triplets Roster: