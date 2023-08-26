The 2023 BIG3 season will conclude on Saturday with the 2023 BIG3 Championship. The Enemies took down two-time defending champion Trilogy in the semifinals to book their spot in the title game, while the Triplets got past the Ghost Ballers in the other semifinal. The Triplets won the championship in 2019, but this will be their first meeting with the Enemies this season. You can stream Saturday's action live on Paramount+.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. ET from The O2 Arena in London. Fans will get to watch the BIG3 All-Star game earlier in the day, with that contest beginning at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, August 26

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Saturday's BIG3 Championship 2023, Rowland is backing the Triplets to prevail over the Enemies. The Triplets have been in this position before, winning the championship in 2019. They are led by former league MVP Joe Johnson, who scored 28 points in that 2019 title game against the Killer 3's.

Johnson has been strong again this year after missing most of the 2022 campaign, ranked second in the league in total points (152) and rebounds (70). Teammate Jeremy Pargo has been a breakout star for the Triplets, ranked sixth in the BIG3 in scoring. The Enemies have an elite scorer in Jordan Crawford, but he does not have enough help to get past Johnson and Pargo on Saturday. Stream the BIG3 Championship on Saturday here.

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, Aug. 26



Enemies vs. Triplets

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Triplets Roster: