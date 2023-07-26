The BIG3's sixth season is in full swing as the league travels across the United States. With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the three-on-three league descends upon Boston for Week 6 action.

Triplets continued their reign of dominance in the BIG3 with a 51-37 win over the winless Aliens in Week 5. Former Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets star guard Joe Johnson led the way for Triplets with 23 points, while backcourt mate Jeremy Pargo added 11 points and a game-high five assists.

Since collapsing against Bivouac in Week 1, Triplets have won four consecutive games and have looked like one of the top teams in the league.

Power also moved to a 4-1 record with a 51-43 win over Ghost Ballers last week. Forward Royce White paced Power with 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. In addition, Glen Rice Jr. poured in 15 points of his own, while former Houston Rockets guard Cuttino Mobley added nine points.

Entering Week 6, Triplets and Power are the only two BIG3 teams with just one loss on the season.

The Week 2 schedule will be as follows:

Game 1: 3's Company vs. Trilogy

Game 2: Killer 3's vs. Triplets

Game 3: Enemies vs. Power

Game 4: Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Game 5: Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs

Game 6: Tri State vs. Aliens

All BIG3 games will be aired live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

How to watch the BIG3