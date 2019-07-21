BIG3 basketball 2019: Complete schedule, scores, TV channels, rosters for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league

The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, has begun its third season, with plenty of ex-NBA players taking the court. The league has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.

Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Mario Chalmers

Tre Simmons

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dijon Thompson

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dahntay Jones

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Andre Owens (Captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-Captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Will McDonald

Marcus Williams

Qyntel Woods

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (Captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-Captain)

Shawne Williams

C.J. Leslie

Dion Glover

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Alex Scales

Jamario Moon

Mike Taylor

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Franklin Session (Co-Captain)

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)

Mychel Thompson

Julian Wright

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris "Birdman" Andersen

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Robert Hite

Corsley Edwards

Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Trilogy

Jason Terry (Captain)

David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

James White (Co-Captain)

Carlos Arroyo

Sam Young

Patrick O'Bryant

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Jannero Pargo

Chris Johnson

Sergerio Gipson

Alan Anderson

Coach: Lisa Leslie

2019 BIG3 scores, schedule



All times Eastern

Saturday, June 22

Week 1 games, results:

3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46

Power 50, 3's Company 38

Bivouac 50, Enemies 43

Location:

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Sunday, June 23



Week 1 games, results:

Triplets 50, Aliens 40



Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT



Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39



Location:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Saturday, June 29



Week 2 games, results:

Triplets 51, Trilogy 41

Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45

Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32



Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, June 30

Week 2 games, results:

Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46



3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44



Power 51 Tri State 43



Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia

Saturday, July 6

Week 3 games, results:

Tri State 50, 3's Company 45

Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39

Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Location:

Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, July 7

Week 3 games, results:

Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48

Trilogy 50, Power 43

Triplets 51, Bivouac 45

Location:

Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta

Saturday, July 13

Week 4 games, results:

3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38

Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36

Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Week 4 games, results:

Triplets 50, Tri State 37

Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, July 20

Week 5 games, results:

3's Company 50, Bivouac 34

Power 50, Triplets 47

Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Sunday, July 21

Week 5 games, results:

Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Trilogy 50, Enemies 38

Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3's

Viewing information:

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

4-5 p.m. (CBSSports.com)

Location:

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City

Saturday, July 27

Week 6 games:

3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

Bivouac vs. Aliens

Viewing information:

9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, July 28

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State

Killer 3s vs. Bivouac

Enemies vs. Power

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Allstate Arena -- Chicago

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games:

3's Company vs. Aliens

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Viewing information:

4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee

Saturday, August 10

Week 8 games:

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies

Power vs. Tri State

(Bye week for other teams)

Viewing information:

8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami

Sunday, August 11

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 17

Week 9 games:

Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Trilogy vs. 3's Company

Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Sunday, August 18

Week 9 games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets

Enemies vs. Killer 3s

Aliens vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Sunday, August 25

Games:

Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Sunday, September 1

Games:

Championship Round (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

3-5 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Staples Center -- Los Angeles