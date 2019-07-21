BIG3 basketball 2019: Complete schedule, scores, TV channels, rosters for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
The BIG3's third season is underway, and here's how to watch every game
The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, has begun its third season, with plenty of ex-NBA players taking the court. The league has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.
Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Julian Wright
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris "Birdman" Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Robert Hite
- Corsley Edwards
- Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
2019 BIG3 scores, schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 22
Week 1 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
- Power 50, 3's Company 38
- Bivouac 50, Enemies 43
Location:
Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Sunday, June 23
Week 1 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Aliens 40
- Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
- Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39
Location:
Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
Saturday, June 29
Week 2 games, results:
- Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
- Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
- Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32
Location:
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday, June 30
Week 2 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
- 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
- Power 51 Tri State 43
Location:
Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia
Saturday, July 6
Week 3 games, results:
- Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
- Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
- Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35
Location:
Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, July 7
Week 3 games, results:
- Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
- Trilogy 50, Power 43
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 45
Location:
Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta
Saturday, July 13
Week 4 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
- Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
- Enemies 50, Aliens 39
Location:
Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
Sunday, July 14
Week 4 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Tri State 37
- Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48
Location:
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, July 20
Week 5 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
- Power 50, Triplets 47
- Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Sunday, July 21
Week 5 games, results:
- Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
- Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
- Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3's
Viewing information:
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
4-5 p.m. (CBSSports.com)
Location:
Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City
Saturday, July 27
Week 6 games:
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Triplets
- Bivouac vs. Aliens
Viewing information:
9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City
Sunday, July 28
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State
- Killer 3s vs. Bivouac
- Enemies vs. Power
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Allstate Arena -- Chicago
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games:
- 3's Company vs. Aliens
- Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Viewing information:
4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee
Saturday, August 10
Week 8 games:
- Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies
- Power vs. Tri State
(Bye week for other teams)
Viewing information:
8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami
Sunday, August 11
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 17
Week 9 games:
- Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Trilogy vs. 3's Company
- Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Sunday, August 18
Week 9 games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets
- Enemies vs. Killer 3s
- Aliens vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Sunday, August 25
Games:
Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans
Sunday, September 1
Games:
Championship Round (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
3-5 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Staples Center -- Los Angeles
