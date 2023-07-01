The sixth season of BIG3 basketball will continue on Saturday with a six-game slate on CBS and Paramount+. This year's BIG3 schedule features stops in seven cities over the next two months, including this weekend in Dallas. Trilogy began their two-time title defense with a win over Enemies in Chicago last Sunday, as former Phoenix Suns first-round pick Earl Clark poured in 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He will face former BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson and Triplets on Saturday. You can stream Saturday's action live on Paramount+.

Play will begin at 1 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Some of the other games on Saturday's slate include Ball Hogs vs. Enemies and Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, July 1

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Trilogy to get off to a 2-0 start by beating Triplets in their second game of the season. They opened their 2023 campaign by getting past Enemies in a 52-46 final on Sunday, led by 25 points and 11 rebounds from Clark. Isaiah Briscoe was also a 20-point scorer in that contest, giving Trilogy too much firepower to handle.

Tyree thinks that will be the case again on Saturday, as Triplets rely too heavily on Johnson for their scoring. The former league MVP scored 29 points and 16 rebounds in Week 1, but they still came up short against Bivouac in their opener. Trilogy's balance and championship pedigree gives them an edge in Saturday's showdown.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, July 1

3's Company vs. Killer 3's

Power vs. Tri-State

Enemies vs. Ball Hogs

Trilogy vs. Triplets

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac

Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens

3-Headed Monsters Roster:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company Roster:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Julian Wright

Aliens Roster:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac Roster:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

John Jordan

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Triplets Roster: