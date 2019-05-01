Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight card, odds: Canelo a slight favorite in middleweight unification bout
The betting info you need to know for Saturday's middleweight title fight
Unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will face IBF middleweight titleholder Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Alvarez attempts to add another championship belt en route to becoming the undisputed champ within the middleweight class.
Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) will be getting into the ring for the first time in 2019, and this will mark his second fight since signing a five-year, 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN in October. In 2018, Alvarez first defeated Gennady Golvkin via majority decision for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles in their highly-anticipated rematch, and he followed that up in December with a third-round knockout of a very overmatched Rocky Fielding to become the WBA regular super middleweight champion.
Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) has won his last three fights since losing to GGG in March 2017. He defeated Luis Arias and Maciej Sulecki in unanimous decisions, and most recently beat Serhiy Derevianchenko via split decision in October to claim the IBF middleweight title. It is the first time since a 2010 loss to Dmitry Pirog that Jacobs is fighting in Las Vegas.
In addition to the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KO) will face Mauricio Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) in a welterweight battle between old and young. Ortiz is a 21-year-old who fought his first pro fight in July 2016 while Herrera, on the other hand, is 38 years old and has lost three of his last five fights.
Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via William Hill that is set to take place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, with Alvarez vs. Jacobs as the main event for the night.
Canelo vs. Jacobs card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Canelo Alvarez (c) -400
Daniel Jacbos +300
Middleweight titles
|Vergil Ortiz Jr. -3333
|Mauricio Herrera +1000
|Welterweights
Lamont Roach Jr. N/A
Jonathan Oquendo N/A
Featherweights
Sadam Ali -10000
Anthony Young +1600
Junior middleweights
