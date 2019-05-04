Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight live stream, boxing start time, how to watch, channel

The tradition of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend returns on Saturday night as the unified middleweight champion steps into the ring for the first time in 2019. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alvarez will look to add to his collection of titles once again when he takes on IBF middleweight titleholder Daniel Jacobs.

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs), the WBA, WBC and lineal middleweight champion, will be facing a formidable test in Jacobs (35-2, 25 KOs) as he makes his second appearance under the DAZN banner since signing a blockbuster 10-fight, $365 million deal with the upstart streaming service last fall. Jacobs is no stranger to raising fans' eyebrows as he showcases his skills against top competition as an underdog, as he's the only fighter other than Alvarez to go the distance with ex-unified middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin. An argument can be made that this showdown will serve to prove who the best middleweight boxer in the world truly is, with a Jacobs stunner on Cinco de Mayo weekend certainly a possibility.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Below is all the information you need to enjoy the Canelo-Jacobs action on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Jacobs viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Live stream: DAZN (Watch exclusively here)

Favorite Underdog Weight class Canelo Alvarez (c) -500 Daniel Jacobs +375 Middleweight titles Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500 Mauricio Herrera +1000 Welterweights Lamont Roach Jr. -800 Jonathan Oquendo +500 Featherweights Joseph Diaz Jr. N/A Freddy Fonseca N/A Junior middleweights

Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? And which pick that pays 33-1 is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.