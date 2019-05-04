Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight live stream, boxing start time, how to watch, channel
Everything you need to know in order to watch the middleweight showdown on Saturday
The tradition of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend returns on Saturday night as the unified middleweight champion steps into the ring for the first time in 2019. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alvarez will look to add to his collection of titles once again when he takes on IBF middleweight titleholder Daniel Jacobs.
Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs), the WBA, WBC and lineal middleweight champion, will be facing a formidable test in Jacobs (35-2, 25 KOs) as he makes his second appearance under the DAZN banner since signing a blockbuster 10-fight, $365 million deal with the upstart streaming service last fall. Jacobs is no stranger to raising fans' eyebrows as he showcases his skills against top competition as an underdog, as he's the only fighter other than Alvarez to go the distance with ex-unified middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin. An argument can be made that this showdown will serve to prove who the best middleweight boxer in the world truly is, with a Jacobs stunner on Cinco de Mayo weekend certainly a possibility.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is all the information you need to enjoy the Canelo-Jacobs action on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Canelo vs. Jacobs viewing information
Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: DAZN (Watch exclusively here)
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Canelo Alvarez (c) -500
Daniel Jacobs +375
Middleweight titles
|Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500
|Mauricio Herrera +1000
|Welterweights
Lamont Roach Jr. -800
Jonathan Oquendo +500
Featherweights
Joseph Diaz Jr. N/A
Freddy Fonseca N/A
Junior middleweights
Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? And which pick that pays 33-1 is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.
-
Canelo vs. Jacobs: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs on Saturday
-
Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds, best picks
Peter Kahn nailed the Canelo vs. GGG draw for a huge return
-
Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds, fight card
The betting info you need to know for Saturday's middleweight title fight
-
Canelo vs. Jacobs prediction, pick
The biggest boxing match of 2019 may finally be upon this weekend in Las Vegas
-
Storylines to follow for Canelo-Jacobs
There will be plenty of intrigue around this fight, but the most important aspect could be...
-
How Jacobs can win vs. Canelo
There is a game plan that the 'Miracle Man' can implement on Saturday night in Las Vegas