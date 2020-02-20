Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, best predictions from seasoned boxing insider

After battling to a heavily-disputed draw in December 2018, boxing fans have been clamoring for a Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch. On Saturday, they'll get their wish, with Wilder vs. Fury 2 set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder is the heavyweight division's most powerful puncher with a 42-0-1 record and 41 wins via knockout. Meanwhile, Fury is one of the sport's top tacticians despite an unorthodox style. Many boxing pundits had him ahead on their scorecards in the first bout.

The Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event scheduled to take place at around 11 p.m. ET. The champion is listed as a -125 favorite at William Hill US (risk $125 to win $100), while Fury is a +100 underdog in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. Before making any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Fury 2 from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays a strong 9-2. He's sharing all of his Wilder vs. Fury predictions at SportsLine.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Despite being knocked down twice in the first Wilder vs. Fury bout, the latter fought an inspired final round that many thought put him over the top. In total, Fury landed 84 shots according to CompuBox compared to Wilder's 71 and was also the more accurate puncher, hitting on 26 percent of his punches thrown compared to Wilder's 17.

Look for the 6-foot-9 Fury to employ a similarly unorthodox style like he did in the first fight to keep Wilder off-balance and out of range with his reach advantage. And if he can avoid Wilder's power shots, he'll have a chance to outbox the WBC champion once again, though he may look to land more power shots in hopes of taking it out of the judge's hands.

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Kahn has also considered that Wilder, the current WBC heavyweight titleholder, has been dominant since his draw with Fury two years ago. It took Wilder just 2:17 to knock out out Dominic Breazeale in the first round in May 2019. He then knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round last November.

Furthermore, Kahn believes Fury fought the "fight of his life" the first match against Wilder. He overcame two knockdowns to ultimately earn the draw. Is the 31-year old Fury resilient and motivated enough to do it again if Wilder comes out with his signature early pressure and puts Fury on the ground? That's a question bettors need to weigh heading into this matchup.

How to make Wilder vs. Fury picks

Kahn is confident he has the Wilder vs. Fury 2 winner, and he's also going big on the method of victory and exactly how long the must-see fight lasts. You should see his best bets before you make your own Wilder vs. Fury predictions or picks.

So who wins Wilder vs. Fury 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 9-2? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Wilder vs. Fury best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.