Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, top predictions from boxing insider

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have contrasting styles inside the boxing ring, but similar characteristics outside of it. They are both brash, outspoken and believe they are the best heavyweight boxer in the world. They have a chance to prove it in a much-anticipated rematch Saturday, Feb. 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The hard-punching Wilder and slick-boxing Fury battled to a memorable draw in November 2018. Their much-anticipated rematch will feature both fighters' undefeated records on the line, along with Wilder's WBC belt and Fury's linear title.

Fury is a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Wilder is priced at -106 (risk $106 to win $100) in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. The over-under for total rounds completed is 10.5. You can also make Wilder vs. Fury bets on method of victory, length of the bout and whether it will end in another draw, among other options. Before locking in any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the predictions from SportsLine boxing analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) first won the heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision over long-reigning champ Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. The belt changed hands to little fanfare in large part because the bout widely was considered one of the least entertaining heavyweight title fights in recent memory. The 31-year-old Englishman wouldn't set foot in the boxing ring for nearly three years after capturing the belt.

By his own admission, the boxer gained more than 100 pounds in short order during a period of his life marked by alcohol and substance abuse. He eventually sought professional help for his problems and got back on track. With the help of a new trainer and a nutritionist, he lost 130 pounds and weighed in at 256 for the first bout with Wilder.

But just because Fury is the oddsmakers' favorite doesn't mean he'll finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

For an undefeated heavyweight champion with a 95 percent knockout rate, Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) has been slow to receive widespread recognition for his feats. By comparison, Mike Tyson was among the world's most popular athletes in the world when he started his career with a 37-0 record before his upset loss to Buster Douglas. Many boxing observers credit this dynamic to the decline of boxing's popularity with the sporting public, while others point to Wilder's relatively limited opposition.

Wilder said he believes his rivalry with Fury will put and end to both dilemmas. Prior to the Fury bout, he was pushed by then-unbeaten Luis Ortiz in a bout in which Wilder was wobbled on a couple occasions. He rallied to stop Ortiz in the 10th round and faced Fury nine months later. The action-packed bout captured the attention of sports fans worldwide, and Wilder said winning the rematch will be an important part of his legacy.

