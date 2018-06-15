Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo: Fight time, live stream, watch online, Showtime boxing
All the info you need to watch Spence defend his welterweight title on Saturday
Just one week after we witnessed one of the best welterweight boxers in the world compete in the ring, it's time to pay attention to another. Saturday night in Dallas, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will return to the ring as he takes on an unbeaten challenger in the form of No. 3-ranked IBF contender Carlos Ocampo.
Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) continues to make a prominent name for himself in the boxing world. He reached the top of the IBF welterweight mountain last May when he took the championship from Kell Brook via TKO in Round 11. This past January, Spence successfully made the first defense of his IBF title when he not only defeated Lamont Peterson, but handily. After battering Peterson for six rounds, the challenger retired on his stool prior to Round 7, giving the victory to Spence.
Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs) is a 22-year-old up-and-coming prospect trying to make a name for himself. Should he pull off a stunner against Spence on Saturday in this one, they he will be well on his way to making sure the entire welterweight division knows who he is. In his last outing, Ocampo earned a first-round TKO win over Dario Ferman in November 2017.
Below is all the information you need to catch Spence vs. Ocampo on Saturday.
Spence vs. Ocampo viewing information
Date: Saturday, June 16
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
Stream: Sho.com
Channel: Showtime
Spence vs. Ocampo prediction, pick
Spence looks to continue his rise up the pound-for-pound rankings in a welterweight showdo...
