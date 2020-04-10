Floyd Mayweather becoming a boxing trainer after drawing inspiration from late uncle Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is returning to a boxing ring. Yes, that can be confirmed, though it may not be in the capacity some may think. The 43-year-old Mayweather is set to begin the next journey in his boxing career, and the move drew its inspiration from the death of his legendary uncle Roger Mayweather.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mayweather revealed that he will now be traveling down the boxing road as a trainer. The undefeated future Hall of Famer noted that the current social-distancing orders implemented during the coronavirus pandemic aided in his realization that guiding the next generation of boxers was the logical next step.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

"Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career," Mayweather wrote. "In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals."

Fittingly enough, Mayweather shared a video along with the lengthy message that shows him getting training work in with 14-year-old nephew Chris.

Mayweather (50-0) hasn't fought since his highly-publicized August 2017 victory over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. He took on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round boxing exhibition under the Rizin banner in 2018. He vowed retirement after pushing his record to 50 wins and no losses following the victory over the novice McGregor but teased a 2020 return last November. Rumors began to rampantly swirl surrounding a rematch with a resurgent Manny Pacquiao.

Given the current climate of the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a 2020 return to boxing for Mayweather opposite any opponent seems highly unlikely. So for now, Mayweather has been inspired to fill his time by grooming the next wave of boxing stars, which should be a fun journey to follow in its own right as one of the greatest of all time passes down his knowledge.