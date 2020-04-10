Floyd Mayweather becoming a boxing trainer after drawing inspiration from late uncle Roger Mayweather
Mayweather is looking to give back to the next generation just as his uncle did for him during his meteoric rise
Floyd Mayweather is returning to a boxing ring. Yes, that can be confirmed, though it may not be in the capacity some may think. The 43-year-old Mayweather is set to begin the next journey in his boxing career, and the move drew its inspiration from the death of his legendary uncle Roger Mayweather.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mayweather revealed that he will now be traveling down the boxing road as a trainer. The undefeated future Hall of Famer noted that the current social-distancing orders implemented during the coronavirus pandemic aided in his realization that guiding the next generation of boxers was the logical next step.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
"Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career," Mayweather wrote. "In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals."
Fittingly enough, Mayweather shared a video along with the lengthy message that shows him getting training work in with 14-year-old nephew Chris.
View this post on Instagram
This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted. As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired... 🎥 @tmtbside7
Mayweather (50-0) hasn't fought since his highly-publicized August 2017 victory over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. He took on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round boxing exhibition under the Rizin banner in 2018. He vowed retirement after pushing his record to 50 wins and no losses following the victory over the novice McGregor but teased a 2020 return last November. Rumors began to rampantly swirl surrounding a rematch with a resurgent Manny Pacquiao.
Given the current climate of the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a 2020 return to boxing for Mayweather opposite any opponent seems highly unlikely. So for now, Mayweather has been inspired to fill his time by grooming the next wave of boxing stars, which should be a fun journey to follow in its own right as one of the greatest of all time passes down his knowledge.
-
Oral History of Corrales-Castillo I
The parties involved in this epic showdown relive how it all played out ahead of Showtime's...
-
Lopez looks forward to KO'ing Loma
The rising phenom can't wait to finally get in the ring with the pound-for-pound king soon
-
Shannon Briggs signs with BKFC
Briggs is a former lineal heavyweight champion but has been retired since 2016
-
Coronavirus delays Joshua vs. Pulev
Joshua's next defense of his three heavyweight world titles will not take place in June due...
-
Arum: Dana White 'ought to be ashamed'
Arum is putting his business on hold while White is relentlessly pushing for MMA to fill the...
-
BBBC suspends Saunders' license
Saunders' poor decision could cost him millions as his planned bout with Canelo Alvarez may...
-
Garcia outpoints Vargas, wants Pacquiao
Now that Garcia has taken care of Vargas, is Pacquiao next for the Mexican-American welterweight?
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title