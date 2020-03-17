Legendary boxing trainer Roger Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather, dies at age 58
Mayweather was a world champion in two weight classes before becoming an accomplished boxing trainer
Roger Mayweather, a former two-division world champion, accomplished trainer and uncle to boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at age 58, the Mayweather camp confirmed to TMZ Sports. Lance Pugmire of The Athletic also confirmed the news of Mayweather's death through a separate source.
Mayweather turned pro in 1981, winning his first 17 career fights and capturing the WBA and lineal super featherweight championships in the process. In 1987, Mayweather added the WBC light welterweight title to his accomplishments. During his career, Mayweather mixed it up in the ring with several boxing legends, including Julio Cesar Chavez (twice), Pernell Whitaker and Kostya Tszyu. He was nicknamed "The Black Mamba."
Toward the end of his career as a boxer, Mayweather switched his focus to becoming a trainer, helping kickstart the pro career of nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr. Roger would train Floyd at the start of his career and again after a brief stint where Floyd Mayweather Sr. took over the head trainer role.
Mayweather found himself in legal trouble in the early 2010s after being charged with battery in an attack on one of his former boxers, Melissa St. Vil. He also went missing in 2016, possibly a result of claims from Floyd that he had begun to suffer memory issues after 72 fights in the ring, six of which were decision losses.
Roger Mayweather is the second individual close to Floyd to die in recent weeks, following the death of ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Josie Harris, who was found dead in her car on March 11.
