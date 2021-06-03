One of the more unique events in the modern era of combat sports takes place on Sunday when retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring for an exhibition bout with social media influencer Logan Paul. The action goes down from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and airs live on Showtime PPV.

Mayweather vs. Paul is a clash of big personalities with extreme differences in both boxing experience and size. While Mayweather was an Olympic medalist who went on to a 50-0 professional career, establishing himself as an all-time great in the sport, Paul fought once as an amateur and once as a professional, both fights taking place against fellow YouTube star KSI and with Paul on the losing end of both. Paul will be the much larger man, however, standing six inches taller than Mayweather and with a four-inch reach advantage adding to what will likely be a 50 pound weight advantage.

The fight is also something of a battle of the bank accounts. Mayweather famously turned his success in the ring into several years at the top of Forbes' list of the highest paid athletes in the world, backing up his "Money" nickname with a massive bank roll. Paul, who is an admitted "troll," recently told Showtime Sports that he has more money than Mayweather, citing the recent purchase of a dinosaur leg fossil.

Of note ahead of the fight, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation has stated that there will be no judges for the fight, nor will a winner be announced barring a stoppage or knockout.

Let's take a look at how Mayweather and Paul match up heading into Sunday's clash.