65. Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Grade: B

Angry WR who plays like a RB with the ball in his hands. Some route-tree experience but predominantly deployed as gadget type and showcased insane contact balance in college. Fun addition as extension of Jets run game. Just a niche type.

66. Cardinals: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Grade: A+

My RB1 in this class. Big, sleek, fast, incredibly elusive despite running with high pad level. Equilibrium so challenging to shake. Breakaway speed when he turns the corner and can win amongst the trees too. Cardinals needed a bell-cow back. They got one.

67. Commanders: Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU

Grade: A

Big, girthy OT who probably kicks into guard at next level. Measurables are impressive and he's a special mover for his size. Weapon at the second level because of that combination. Burst and finishing ability. Can recover and hand work is polished. Lateral quickness a bit slow at times. Love this pick for Washington after Daniels in Round 1. Grade: A

68. Patriots: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

Grade: C-

Sizable framed OT with lumbering feet. Average-at-best athlete. Plays with good calmness and accuracy at second level and has quality power but overall athletic profile was severely threatened often in college. A concern for his NFL future. New England did need to add some OL depth. Worried about his upside.

69. Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Grade: B

Ties to Jim Harbaugh and addresses a need at off-ball LB. Best tackling linebacker in the class by a wide margin. Flashed some coverage chops in 2023 but not a speciality. I didn't see premier range or speed to the football. Beats blocks with decent regularly and ball skills must show up more in NFL.

70. Giants: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Grade: B-

Silky smooth inside-out CB. Serious juice in his lower half. Not incredibly long but perfect size to play at nickel in the NFL. Incredibly willing in run support but does miss plenty of tackles. Quicker than fast but certainly not slow. Wished there was more ball production in college. Chippy type.

71. Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois

Grade: C+

College offensive tackle whose home will be inside in the NFL. Not a burst-based blocker. Just fluid getting across the line of scrimmage on stretch runs and understand his athletic limitations so wins with angles and leverage. Flashed good point of attack power. Second-level patience can improve. Can play OT in a pinch.

72. Panthers: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

73. Cowboys: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

74. Falcons: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

