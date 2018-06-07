How to watch Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing on SportsLive
Everything you need to tune into the competition set for National Puerto Rican Weekend
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing will return on Friday, June 9, with a 13-fight lineup from Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, and its card has no shortage of dominant prospects with 13 different boxers who have yet to lose in the ring.
Headlining the showcase, the latest production by Holyfield's 2017-founded Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, will be 20-year-old Edgar Berlanga (7-0-0), whose seven knockout wins make him one of New York's top Puerto Rican up-and-comers for an event that'll fall on National Puerto Rican Weekend. The day before an annual parade honoring the weekend, the fight night will also feature Ghanian standout Duke Micah (21-0-0), whose knocked out all but three of his opponents; and Enrique Collazo (11-0-1), a 2012 Puerto Rican Olympian who will take part in a six-round super middleweight bout.
Other Puerto Rican fighters set to be on hand for the evening include super featherweight Carlos Vidal (12-0-0), welterweight JaNelson Bocachica (10-0-0), super bantamweight Orlando Gonzalez (7-0-0) and welterweight Zachary Ochoa (18-1-0).
Doors open at 6 p.m. ET for the Saturday night clash in Brooklyn, but here's everything you need to know to tune in:
How to watch
Date: Saturday, June 9
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
Location: Kings Theatre (Brooklyn, New York)
Stream: SportsLive
