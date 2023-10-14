Influencer boxing is back in a big way on Saturday night in England. Two of the innovators of this new craze are in action this weekend for one of the most anticipated events of the year in this space. KSI is back in action when he takes on reality TV star Tommy Fury. Plus, Logan Paul competes for the first time in two years when he takes on mixed martial artist Dillon Danis. It all goes down from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is coming off the biggest win of his career, defeating Jake Paul by split decision in February. He now looks to add another win over an influencer to his resume, though it's still somewhat unclear whether the fight will be a professional bout or an exhibition.

The fight was originally listed as an exhibition as it will not be sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control, but the bout listing was recently changed to professional on BoxRec.

KSI only has one professional victory, a split decision win over Logan Paul in 2019. Prior to that fight, KSI had fought twice in amateur bouts -- one of which was against Paul. He has fought three more times in bouts sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association, which technically were exhibitions. In those fights, he defeated rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night and then defeated FaZe Temperrr.

"Oh, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. Like whether I walk in and they're cheering or booing," KSI told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. "I will take that energy and use it to fuel me because I am different... I have plot armor. Legit no matter what happens, OK, I end up always winning. That's how I ...that's just how it is and that's how it's always been. Now I can just go in, show him the levels, knock him out and then laugh at his body on the floor. Maybe slap John Fury while I'm at it because he owes me that slap after beating his son and then just riding into the sunset."

After his fight with KSI, Paul fought one more time, being carried for eight rounds in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. His main focus in the combat sports world has been as a special attraction for WWE, where he has become a surprising hit as a talented wrestler.

Let's take a look at the complete card and info for how you can watch the action on Oct. 14.

Fury vs. KSI fight card

Fighter Fighter Weight class Tommy Fury KSI Cruiserweight Logan Paul Dillon Danis Bridgerweight Salt Papi Slim Albaher Middleweight Deen the Great Walid Sharks Lightweight King Kenny Anthony Taylor Light heavyweight Whindersson Nunes My Mate Nate Light heavyweight Alex Wassabi & NichLmao Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave Light heavyweight tag team fight

KSI vs. Fury viewing information

Date: Oct. 14 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main events around 5 p.m. ET)

Oct. 14 | 2 p.m. ET (main events around 5 p.m. ET) Location: Manchester Arena -- Manchester, England

Manchester Arena -- Manchester, England How to watch: DAZN PPV ($54.99)

KSI vs. Fury countdown