2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Elite Eight schedule, times, how to watch

The Elite Eight in set in the 2019 NCAA Women's Tournament and it is full of the top teams. All four regionals will include the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

No. 2 seed UConn and No. 1 seed Louisville will meet on Sunday in the Albany Regional final. The two teams have met once already. Louisville defeated UConn 78-69 on Jan. 31, one of tho losses on the year for the Huskies. Louisville has won each of its three tournament games by at least 17 points. It looks to make it to the Final Four for the second consecutive year, as UConn tries for its 12th consecutive Final Four appearance.

The other Elite Eight game on Sunday will feature No. 1 seed Mississippi State and No. 2 seed Oregon in the Portland Regional. This is another rematch from the regular season. Oregon won the first matchup 82-74 in December. Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points in that game. Both teams have won by-double digits in all three tournament games so far.

In the Greensboro Regional semifinals, No. 1 seed Baylor defeated No. 4 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa beat No. 3 seed NC State. Baylor won 93-68 on 52 percent shooting. This is the fifth time in sixth years that that the Bears advanced to the Elite Eight, but it has not reached the Final Four since 2012. Iowa defeated NC State 79-61 and assisted on 24 of its 31 field goals. It is the first time it has reached the Elite Eight since 1993.

No. 2 Stanford knocked out No. 11 seed Missouri State in the Sweet 16, winning 55-46. The Cardinals shot 25 percent from the field and 10 percent from the field, but was still able to advance. It will face No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the Chicago Regional final. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 seed Texas A&M 87-80. Arike Ogunbowale, the Most Outstanding Player of the last year's tournament, scored 34 points in the win.

NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 2 UConn ESPN2 Times Union Center, Albany, NY 2 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Oregon ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR

Monday, April 1 -- Regional Finals

7 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Iowa ESPN2 Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC 9 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL



NCAA Women's Tournament results

Friday, March 22 -- First round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23 -- First round

11 a.m. No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 11 a.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50 ESPN2 Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN 11 a.m. No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77 ESPN2 Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK 11 a.m. No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51 ESPN2 Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 1:30 p.m. No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87 ESPN2 Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 3:30 p.m. No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 3:30 p.m. No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 6 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 6 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Sunday, March 25 -- Second round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 2 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72 ESPN Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61 ESPN Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

9 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR



Monday, March 26 -- Second round

7 p.m. No. 3 NC State 72, No. 6 Kentucky 57 ESPN Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 7 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Michigan State 63 ESPN Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 7 p.m. No. 6 South Dakota State 75, No. 3 Syracuse 64 ESPN Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 7 p.m. No. 6 UCLA 85, No. 3 Maryland 80 ESPN XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 9 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 102, No. 8 California 63 ESPN Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 9 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State 76, No. 5 Gonzaga 70 ESPN Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 9 p.m. No. 11 Missouri State 69, No. 3 Iowa State 60 ESPN Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 11 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 7 BYU 63 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

Friday, March 29 -- Third round

7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY 9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY

11 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR



Saturday, March 30 -- Third round