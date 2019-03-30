2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Elite Eight schedule, times, how to watch
The Elite Eight is set as all four games will feature matchups between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds
The Elite Eight in set in the 2019 NCAA Women's Tournament and it is full of the top teams. All four regionals will include the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
No. 2 seed UConn and No. 1 seed Louisville will meet on Sunday in the Albany Regional final. The two teams have met once already. Louisville defeated UConn 78-69 on Jan. 31, one of tho losses on the year for the Huskies. Louisville has won each of its three tournament games by at least 17 points. It looks to make it to the Final Four for the second consecutive year, as UConn tries for its 12th consecutive Final Four appearance.
The other Elite Eight game on Sunday will feature No. 1 seed Mississippi State and No. 2 seed Oregon in the Portland Regional. This is another rematch from the regular season. Oregon won the first matchup 82-74 in December. Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points in that game. Both teams have won by-double digits in all three tournament games so far.
In the Greensboro Regional semifinals, No. 1 seed Baylor defeated No. 4 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa beat No. 3 seed NC State. Baylor won 93-68 on 52 percent shooting. This is the fifth time in sixth years that that the Bears advanced to the Elite Eight, but it has not reached the Final Four since 2012. Iowa defeated NC State 79-61 and assisted on 24 of its 31 field goals. It is the first time it has reached the Elite Eight since 1993.
No. 2 Stanford knocked out No. 11 seed Missouri State in the Sweet 16, winning 55-46. The Cardinals shot 25 percent from the field and 10 percent from the field, but was still able to advance. It will face No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the Chicago Regional final. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 seed Texas A&M 87-80. Arike Ogunbowale, the Most Outstanding Player of the last year's tournament, scored 34 points in the win.
NCAA Women's Tournament schedule
Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 2 UConn
|ESPN2
|Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Oregon
|ESPN2
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
Monday, April 1 -- Regional Finals
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Iowa
|ESPN2
|Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
NCAA Women's Tournament results
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23 -- First round
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
Sunday, March 25 -- Second round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72
|ESPN
| Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61
|ESPN
| Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68
|ESPN2
| Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
Monday, March 26 -- Second round
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 72, No. 6 Kentucky 57
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Michigan State 63
|ESPN
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 75, No. 3 Syracuse 64
|ESPN
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 85, No. 3 Maryland 80
|ESPN
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 102, No. 8 California 63
|ESPN
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 76, No. 5 Gonzaga 70
|ESPN
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 69, No. 3 Iowa State 60
|ESPN
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 7 BYU 63
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
Friday, March 29 -- Third round
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61
|ESPN
|Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53
|ESPN2
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44
|ESPN
| Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53
|ESPN2
| Moda Center, Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- Third round
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 79, No. 3 North Carolina State 61
|ESPN
|Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 93, No. 4 South Carolina 68
|ESPN
| Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 87, No. 4 Texas A&M 80
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 55, No. 11 Missouri State 46
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
