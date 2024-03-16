March Madness is officially here, friends, and now it's time to get down to the nitty gritty to what we care about and need the most: the details on where each game will be played and at which date and time they will take place. Grab that calendar and start planning accordingly.Selection Sunday on March 17 marks the first day of a three week long sprint to the finish line where we will start with 68 teams, then pare to 64, then 32 … all the way down to four and finally one.

In between there will be games played across the country at various regional sites from morning to night. If you want to get your fill of college basketball, then you'll have your chance to do that. Trust me.

The dates and sites are listed below starting of course with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 19, and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 6 and 8 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile one that will be here before you know it, so don't miss any of the action below.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Dayton, Ohio

TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Dayton, Ohio

TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.

NCAA Tournament first round

Thursday, March 21

Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

NCAA Tournament second round

Saturday, March 23

Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m.

TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

truTV – 7:30 p.m.

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Boston | Los Angeles

CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Dallas | Detroit

CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

Boston | Los Angeles

TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 -

Dallas | Detroit

CBS – 2 p.m. | 4:55 p.m.

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

Phoenix (TBS)

TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Championship

Monday, April 8

Phoenix