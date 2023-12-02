Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: SF Austin 4-3, Abilene Chr. 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Abilene Chr. has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the Mavericks and lost 86-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 68-66. SF Austin has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Wildcats to 3-4 and the Mavericks to 4-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be Abilene Chr.'s first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Abilene Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SF Austin is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..