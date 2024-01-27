Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Southern Utah 7-12, Abilene Chr. 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Chr. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, the Wildcats made easy work of the Trailblazers and carried off a 82-60 victory.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Thursday the Thunderbirds sidestepped the Texans for a 73-70 victory.

The Wildcats' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.8 points per game. As for the Thunderbirds, their victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Abilene Chr. and Southern Utah are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Abilene Chr. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Abilene Chr. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Southern Utah might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Abilene Chr. is a solid 6-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.