The college sports landscape will have a different look for the 2024-25 seasons thanks to a large amount of conference realignment. The Pac-12 is gone, while the remaining Power 5 Conferences added multiple schools and expanded in size. The Big Ten and SEC have separated themselves from the pack and are now set to receive a substantially larger revenue distribution from the College Football Playoff than the ACC and Big 12. This fact has not slipped past the athletic department at the University of North Carolina, according to UNC insiders.

The Tar Heels have traditionally had one of the top overall athletic departments in the country. UNC is known for being a college basketball blue blood program, but it also has a strong football program and is a dominant in multiple women's sports. North Carolina is a founding member of the ACC, but with the SEC and Big Ten dominating in terms of annual revenue distributions, speculation about the Heels' future has begun.

North Carolina conference realignment news, updates

North Carolina has emerged as one of the most attractive targets in expansion talks for the Big Ten and SEC. The Heels are one of the founding members of the ACC, but as the team at Inside Carolina notes, the discrepancy in revenue distribution amounts per conference under the new College Football Playoff agreement have the potential to send shockwaves through the UNC athletic department. As a university with 28 total sports, the opportunity to increase revenue has to be enticing.

UNC joined Florida State and Clemson in voting against conference expansion in September. They were outvoted, 12-3, in a decision that extended invites to Stanford, California and SMU. Those teams will officially join the ACC in 2024. "I think our obligation to the ACC is to be the best partner with our conference that we can possibly be. I also think that we have to look at what is in the best interest of the university today and going forward," UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told the team at Inside Carolina.

How to get insider North Carolina sports news updates

