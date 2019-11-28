Alabama vs. Iowa State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Alabama (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Alabama 2-3; Iowa State 3-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort.

It looks like Iowa State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down the Cyclones 83-76. A silver lining for Iowa State was the play of G Tyrese Haliburton, who had 25 points and five assists along with nine rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Haliburton has had at least three steals.

As for Bama, it looks like Bama got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 76-67 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. F Alex Reese had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 27 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa State are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crimson Tide.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.