Alcorn State vs. Alabama State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Alcorn State and Alabama State.
The Alcorn State Braves and the Alabama State Hornets are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State is 8-18 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Braves are 12-13 overall and 3-12 on the road. Alcorn State has lost four of its past six games. Alabama State had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday.
The Hornets are favored by three points in the latest Alabama State vs. Alcorn State odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Alcorn State vs. Alabama State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama State vs. Alcorn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Alabama State vs. Alcorn State:
- Alabama State vs. Alcorn State spread: Alabama State -3
- Alabama State vs. Alcorn State over-under: 135,5 points
- Alabama State vs. Alcorn State money line: Alabama State -161, Alcorn State 132
What you need to know about Alabama State
Alabama State received a tough blow this past Saturday as it fell 56-44 to the Southern Jaguars. The Hornets were held to 25.5 percent shooting from the field, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent. Kevin Holston and Brandon Battle had 13 points each for Alabama State.
What you need to know about Alcorn State
Alcorn State came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday, 71-61. Deshaw Andrews led the Braves with 17 points. Troymain Crosby added 16.
Alcorn State beat Alabama State when these teams last met, 63-60 on January 27.
How to make Alcorn State vs. Alabama State picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Alabama State vs. Alcorn State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
o who wins Alcorn State vs. Alabama State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Alcorn State vs. Alabama State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
