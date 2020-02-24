Alcorn State vs. Alabama State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

The Alcorn State Braves and the Alabama State Hornets are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State is 8-18 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Braves are 12-13 overall and 3-12 on the road. Alcorn State has lost four of its past six games. Alabama State had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday.

The Hornets are favored by three points in the latest Alabama State vs. Alcorn State odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama State vs. Alcorn State.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State spread: Alabama State -3

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State over-under: 135,5 points

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State money line: Alabama State -161, Alcorn State 132

What you need to know about Alabama State

Alabama State received a tough blow this past Saturday as it fell 56-44 to the Southern Jaguars. The Hornets were held to 25.5 percent shooting from the field, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent. Kevin Holston and Brandon Battle had 13 points each for Alabama State.

What you need to know about Alcorn State

Alcorn State came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday, 71-61. Deshaw Andrews led the Braves with 17 points. Troymain Crosby added 16.

Alcorn State beat Alabama State when these teams last met, 63-60 on January 27.

How to make Alcorn State vs. Alabama State picks

